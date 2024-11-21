Snap Launches First AR Roadshow in India

Snap has announced its inaugural AR Roadshow in India, participating to support the country’s growing augmented reality (AR) developer community. India represents one of the largest AR markets globally, with over 80% of Snapchat users engaging with AR lenses daily and more than 50 billion Lens interactions each month.

Event Details

The roadshow is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 22, 2024, in three cities: Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. The initiative aims to provide hands-on training, insights, and collaboration opportunities for AR developers, emphasizing tools and techniques tailored to the Indian audience.

Key Highlights of the AR Roadshow

Participants can look forward to a variety of sessions and workshops:

Expert-Led Training: Workshops led by Snap Inc. specialists and top creators from the Snap Lens Network (SLN) will cover advanced AR techniques and best practices for immersive content creation.

Lens Studio Updates: Developers will receive insights into the latest features of Lens Studio, enabling enhanced creativity and customization in AR development.

Brand Collaboration Opportunities: Guidance on leveraging AR tools to create meaningful engagement for brands and businesses.

Networking and Collaboration: A platform for developers to connect, share ideas, and collaborate on innovative AR projects.

Featured Speakers

The event will feature sessions by Snap Inc. experts, including:

- Joe Darko, Global Head of AR Developer Relations.

- Srivatsan Jayasankar, Head of AR and Partnerships for India.

These sessions will provide attendees with insights into global and local AR trends, innovations, and Snap’s vision for empowering developers in India.

“India boasts one of the world's largest, most talented, and dynamic AR communities. Through the AR Roadshow, our goal is to empower creators and developers with the tools and expertise they need to drive the future of AR innovation. By tapping into the creativity of local talent, we aim to create impactful and engaging experiences for the millions of Indian Snapchatters who engage with AR daily.” said, Srivatsan Jayasankar, Head of AR Partnerships, Snap Inc., India.

Conclusion

Snap’s AR Roadshow underscores its focus on fostering AR innovation in India by equipping developers with advanced tools, training, and opportunities to engage with the growing AR ecosystem. The event highlights Snap’s commitment to supporting the local developer community and enhancing AR experiences for Indian users.

