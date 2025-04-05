Sony India Introduces FE 16mm F1.8 G Lens for Photography

Sony India has announced the launch of the FE 16mm F1.8 G (SEL16F18G) lens, an ultra-wide-angle G Lens reportedly designed for high-resolution imaging and portability. Engineered for a wide range of photography and video use cases, the lens is compact, lightweight build and is optimised for compatibility with Sony’s Alpha series cameras.

Key Features of the FE 16mm F1.8 G Lens

1. High-Resolution 16 mm Ultra-Wide View

The lens delivers detailed image quality across the frame with a 16 mm focal length. Its optical configuration includes two AA (Advanced Aspherical) elements to maintain sharpness, one Super ED and three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements to reduce chromatic aberration and optimised lens coating to suppress flare and ghosting, enhancing image clarity.

2. Bokeh and Close-Up

The F1.8 maximum aperture combined with an 11-blade circular diaphragm enables smooth background defocus. Close-up performance includes a minimum focus distance of 0.15 m with AF (0.13 m in MF) and a maximum magnification of 0.25x (AF) or 0.30x (MF), enabling wide-angle close-ups with subject isolation.

3. Compact, Lightweight Design

Measuring 73.8 x 75 mm and weighing 304 g, the lens offers mobility. It works for landscapes, cityscapes, astrophotography, and on-the-go shooting.

4. Autofocus Performance

Two XD (Extreme Dynamic) Linear Motors enable autofocus, low vibration, quiet operation suitable for both stills and video and enhanced subject tracking performance, particularly useful for fast-moving subjects.

5. Video Shooting Enhancements

Video performance is supported through minimised focus breathing, with support for breathing compensation on compatible Alpha bodies, Active Mode in-body image stabilisation aiding handheld wide-angle video capture and compatibility with standard 67 mm front filters, allowing ease of use on gimbals.

6. Operational Control and Build Quality

User controls include a focus ring, focus hold button, focus mode switch, and aperture ring with iris lock. Click the ON/OFF switch for tactile aperture control. It has a custom function assignment for flexible handling and a dust and moisture-resistant design with fluorine coating on the front element.

The FE 16mm F1.8 G lens expands Sony’s G Lens lineup, which is reportedly designed for creators seeking wide-angle capability in a portable form factor for both stills and video workflows.

