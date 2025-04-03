Splunk Expands OpenTelemetry Capabilities for Enhanced Observability

Splunk has introduced new enhancements to its OpenTelemetry framework, enabling organizations to integrate vendor-neutral observability solutions with greater flexibility and automation. These updates eliminate the need for manual setup, allowing businesses to adopt open-source observability seamlessly within their software delivery processes.

Advertisment

Nearly 60% of organizations rely on OpenTelemetry as a core component of their observability solutions. Recognizing its significance, Splunk has built its Observability Cloud around this framework, providing automated solutions to enhance ease of use and integration.

New Capabilities in Splunk Observability

Service Inventory – Enhances observability by automatically detecting third-party applications such as databases and message queues, ensuring comprehensive visibility.

Automated Setup Assistance – Provides step-by-step configuration guidance, simplifying OpenTelemetry deployment across infrastructure.

Visibility Gap Identification – Detects missing instrumentation, allowing organizations to proactively resolve blind spots in their monitoring systems.

Advertisment

By integrating these capabilities, Splunk aims to streamline OpenTelemetry adoption, ensuring organizations can build scalable, vendor-agnostic observability practices without complexity.

“Splunk customers benefit from OpenTelemetry’s full power, with a frictionless experience that ensures complete visibility, so they can attain flexibility and ownership of their data,” said Morgan McLean, OpenTelemetry Co-founder and Senior Director of Product Management at Splunk, a Cisco company. “OpenTelemetry should be effortless to use, and Splunk is committed to making that a reality with the introduction of Service Inventory and expanded automation. These enhancements give customers the power to build a leading observability practice with the ability to instrument and monitor their environments without the complexity of manual configuration.”

Splunk Expands Kubernetes Observability and OpenTelemetry Support

Advertisment

Splunk has introduced enhancements to its Kubernetes monitoring and OpenTelemetry support, enabling organizations to improve cluster visibility, detect issues faster, and reduce downtime. These updates aim to strengthen observability across cloud-native environments.

Enhanced Kubernetes Monitoring

Improved troubleshooting capabilities to identify and resolve issues within Kubernetes clusters.

Greater visibility into cluster performance, reducing operational disruptions and optimizing resource management.

Advertisment

OpenTelemetry Advancements

Introduction of OpenTelemetry Python 2.0 and Node.js 3.0, providing increased flexibility and performance for cloud-native applications.

Expanded instrumentation support to enhance observability across diverse application ecosystems.

With these updates, Splunk continues to advance its observability solutions, ensuring organizations can efficiently monitor and optimize their Kubernetes and cloud-native workloads.

Advertisment

“OpenTelemetry is rapidly becoming the industry standard for building an effective observability practice, but complex instrumentation remains a significant barrier. Splunk’s latest innovations have the potential to make its adoption more seamless than ever,” said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director, Cloud Data Management, IDC Europe. “Cloud-native and Kubernetes strategies are becoming mainstream, requiring enterprise-grade management. Amid this, by automating instrumentation and deepening Kubernetes troubleshooting, Splunk continues to make OpenTelemetry a practical and powerful solution for digital enterprises.”

Cisco and Splunk Expand OpenTelemetry Support

Cisco and Splunk continue to drive OpenTelemetry adoption, ensuring seamless observability across the IT ecosystem. With Cisco ThousandEyes and Splunk AppDynamics, organizations can achieve end-to-end visibility and faster issue resolution.

Advertisment

OpenTelemetry Integration Across Cisco and Splunk

Cisco ThousandEyes: The first assurance solution to support OpenTelemetry, enabling insights into digital experience health and observability metrics for improved correlation and troubleshooting.

Splunk AppDynamics: Supports OpenTelemetry trace data ingestion, leveraging Splunk AppDynamics agents to generate OpenTelemetry data for integration with Splunk Observability Cloud.

By integrating OpenTelemetry across their platforms, Cisco and Splunk provide organizations with enhanced visibility, faster issue resolution, and a unified observability experience.

Advertisment

Read More:

How to use Analytics to Regulate Expenditure and Achieve Business Growth?

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future