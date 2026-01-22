Srikanth Chakkilam agentic AI platforms redefine enterprise transformation

Srikanth Chakkilam is emerging as a distinct voice in enterprise technology, combining the perspective of a seasoned enterprise builder with the instincts of a product innovator. His current venture, Covasant, is positioned as an AI-native technology services company focused on redefining how enterprises adopt artificial intelligence.

Rather than approaching transformation as a traditional services exercise, Covasant is built around a platform-first model designed to enable AI-native reinvention at scale. This approach reflects Chakkilam’s broader view that AI adoption must be rooted in how businesses are designed and operated, not simply how technology is delivered.

A track record of building and scaling enterprises

Before founding Covasant, Chakkilam spent more than a decade leading Cigniti Technologies through a period of sustained growth and transformation. During his tenure, the company evolved from a small IT services firm with revenues of approximately USD 2 million into a global digital assurance organisation generating USD 240 million in revenue.

Under his leadership as CEO, Cigniti expanded its presence across North America, the UK, and Europe. The company also developed proprietary intellectual property platforms and deepened relationships with global enterprises. This growth trajectory culminated in Cigniti’s acquisition by Coforge in 2024.

Platform innovation and strategic execution

Several initiatives defined Chakkilam’s leadership at Cigniti. These included the acquisition of RoundSqr, an AI and ML-focused firm, which enabled the integration of intelligent automation and data science into the company’s core offerings.

He also led the development and launch of BlueSwan, a digital assurance IP platform that brought together AI-driven testing, analytics, and performance engineering. Alongside commercial growth, Chakkilam introduced Project Cignificance, a social impact initiative that reflected his emphasis on purpose-driven leadership.

The company delivered multi-million-dollar programs across the United States, the UK, and Asia, building long-term, trust-based relationships with senior enterprise leaders.

Foundations of a global perspective

Chakkilam holds a degree from the University of Southern California, where he developed a global outlook and a strong product-centric mindset. His time at USC helped shape his approach to engineering, innovation, and questioning established models, elements that continue to influence his work in enterprise technology.

Building agentic AI platforms at Covasant

At Covasant, Srikanth Chakkilam is focused on creating what he describes as a new category in enterprise technology: agentic AI platforms. The company positions itself as fundamentally AI-native, distinguishing its model from conventional service-led organisations.

“We don’t just digitise processes. We rethink them using AI to build platforms that learn, reason, and act autonomously,” Chakkilam has stated.

Covasant’s approach combines engineering depth, AI-first thinking, and a product-led philosophy. The focus is on addressing root business problems through intelligent platforms rather than delivering isolated features or relying on cost arbitrage models.

Culture designed for speed and ownership

Chakkilam has intentionally shaped Covasant’s organisational culture to support velocity, accountability, and innovation. The company operates with a meritocratic structure where ideas are evaluated based on impact rather than hierarchy.

The culture encourages experimentation through rapid decision-making and iterative development, while empowering teams with high ownership and minimal bureaucracy. Career autonomy and accountability are positioned as core principles, creating an environment where builders and problem-solvers can operate effectively.

A growing voice in AI-led enterprise change

Beyond company-building, Chakkilam is increasingly recognised for his perspectives on agentic AI, enterprise autonomy, and AI-first transformation. His views are grounded in hands-on experience, spanning both the creation and commercialisation of AI platforms.

He speaks openly about how AI is reshaping leadership roles, organisational decision-making, and the design of modern enterprises. Whether engaging with technologists, mentoring teams, or addressing industry audiences, his focus remains on practical execution alongside long-term ambition.

Why the story resonates

Srikanth Chakkilam’s profile reflects several intersecting trends in enterprise technology:

A US-based, Indian-origin CEO building a global AI-native company

Proven experience scaling a USD 240 million enterprise and executing acquisitions

Hands-on credibility in developing and commercialising AI platforms

An ability to articulate complex ideas such as agentic AI and platform thinking in accessible terms

As enterprises navigate the transition toward autonomous, AI-driven operations, Srikanth Chakkilam agentic AI platforms represent a leadership approach rooted in first-principles thinking, execution discipline, and long-term vision.