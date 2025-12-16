Coforge Data Cosmos platform targets enterprise data

CoforgeLimited has launched the Coforge Data Cosmos platform, an AI-enabled, cloud-native data engineering and advanced analytics offering aimed at helping enterprises unify fragmented data environments and build scalable, intelligence-driven ecosystems.

The platform expands Coforge’s technology stack by introducing a foundational data and innovation layer designed to support cloud-native, domain-specific solutions built on reusable blueprints, internal IP, accelerators and agent-based components.

Addressing core enterprise data challenges

The Coforge Data Cosmos platform is designed to address persistent issues faced by large organisations, including fragmented data estates, legacy system constraints, high operational costs and limited self-service analytics. It also targets gaps in unified governance, manual operations and the growing complexity of adopting GenAI within existing data environments.

By standardising technology patterns and operational models, the platform aims to reduce complexity while improving consistency across enterprise data initiatives.

Five portfolios define the transformation lifecycle

At the core of the Coforge Data Cosmos platform are five technology solution portfolios that map to different stages of the data transformation journey.

Supernova focuses on modernisation and migration from legacy systems to cloud platforms.

Nebula delivers data governance, metadata management and data quality capabilities, using GenAI and agentic systems.

Hypernova supports next-generation cloud-native data platforms.

Pulsar enables autonomous, always-on DataOps and MLOps.

Quasar accelerates GenAI adoption by enabling large language models through a model garden and orchestrating AI workflows at scale.

Together, these portfolios provide a structured approach to building and operating enterprise data platforms.

Toolkit and AI agents accelerate execution

To improve speed-to-value, Coforge has developed the Data Cosmos Toolkit, which includes more than 55 IPs and accelerators along with 38 AI agents powered by the Data Cosmos Engine. These components are intended to help enterprises automate common tasks, standardise implementation and scale data transformation programmes with predictable outcomes.

Industry-focused Galaxy solutions

The Coforge Data Cosmos platform also underpins Galaxy solutions, which are pre-built and custom-developed offerings tailored for specific industries. These solutions combine industry-aligned data models with the Data Cosmos toolkit and technology portfolios to address sector-specific challenges.

Coforge is currently deploying Galaxy solutions across sectors including BFS, insurance, travel, transportation and hospitality, healthcare, public sector and retail.

Multi-cloud support and partner ecosystem

The platform is designed to operate across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, supported by an ecosystem of cloud providers and technology partners. This approach allows enterprises to integrate the platform with existing data and AI investments while adopting newer capabilities incrementally.

Early adoption across transformation programmes

According to Coforge, the platform is already being used in complex transformation initiatives, including unified data platform modernisation, AWS-based data programmes and enterprise-wide data operations projects for global clients across financial services, insurance and other industries.

Deepak Manjarekar, Global Head – Data HBU, Coforge, said the platform is intended to help organisations turn data complexity into a competitive advantage by embedding intelligence across business operations and establishing an AI-ready data foundation from the outset.

