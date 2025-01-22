STT GDC India to Develop Data Centre Campus in Telangana

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India), a provider of data centre solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Telangana to establish a cutting-edge data centre campus on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The MoU was formalized at a ceremony attended by key dignitaries, including Telangana Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, IT Minister Shri DS Babu, Special Chief Secretary Shri Jayesh Ranjan, TGIIC Managing Director Shri Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, at the company’s headquarters in Singapore.

Project Highlights

- Advanced Capabilities: The planned data centre campus will incorporate state-of-the-art technologies with targeted capacities of up to 100 MW. The facility will also be scalable to support future growth and feature AI-ready capabilities.

- Significant Investment: The project represents an investment of up to INR 3,500 crore, reinforcing STT GDC India’s commitment to advancing India’s digital transformation.

- Regional Impact: The development underscores Telangana’s emergence as a global hub for technology infrastructure and its growing prominence as a center for AI-driven advancements.

This collaboration further solidifies Telangana’s position as a preferred destination for large-scale technology investments, supporting the region’s digital and AI infrastructure growth.

Bruno Lopez, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said, "We are honoured to work with the Government of Telangana to increase our presence in this dynamic state. With its progressive policies, robust infrastructure, and dedication to promoting technological innovation, Telangana has continuously displayed leadership in long-term digital initiatives. This collaboration demonstrates our common goal of promoting economic expansion, generating employment, and constructing a sustainable digital future. We are dedicated to contributing to Telangana's status as a major global technology destination, and we count on the progressive leadership in Telangana to enable this journey."

STT GDC India Strengthens Presence in Telangana with New Data Centre Campus

STT GDC India’s planned data centre campus in Telangana aligns with its broader strategy to achieve a design capacity of 1 GW across India within this decade. The company has outlined a decadal investment plan of approximately USD 3.2 billion to support this growth.

Currently, STT GDC India operates a data centre in HITEC City, Hyderabad. The new campus will enhance the company’s presence in the region, further cementing its role in driving digital infrastructure development in Telangana and across India.

