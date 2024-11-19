Suzuki and Tata Elxsi Open Offshore Development Center in Pune

Suzuki Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational mobility manufacturer, and Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services provider, have inaugurated the ‘Suzuki-Tata Elxsi Offshore Development Center’ in Pune, India.

Focus on Advanced Engineering and Green Mobility

The new centre will support Suzuki’s efforts in advanced engineering and sustainable innovation. Tata Elxsi will collaborate with Suzuki to develop solutions in the following areas:

- Lightweight design and eco-friendly materials.

- Safety, styling, and advanced engineering.

- Advanced simulations to reduce time-to-market for new products.

Next-Generation Powertrains and Software-Defined Vehicles

The partnership will also emphasize the development of next-generation powertrains and software-defined vehicles. This includes creating energy-efficient solutions for electric, hybrid, and alternative fuel vehicles, aligning with Suzuki’s green mobility goals.

Impact on the Future of Mobility

The Offshore Development Center aims to drive innovation and deliver sustainable, technology-driven solutions for the evolving mobility industry. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing eco-friendly and energy-efficient transportation solutions.

At the inauguration, Suzuki’s Chief Technology Officer, Katsuhiro Kato, highlighted the importance of the centre as a core component of Suzuki’s innovation strategy. “As the industry progresses in Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric technologies, Suzuki must accelerate electronic and virtual development to meet evolving demands. Tata Elxsi’s expertise in advanced computing, simulation, and design digital makes them an ideal partner in bringing forward-thinking solutions to the market. This strategic and long-term partnership incorporates Suzuki’s endeavour of minimising energy and enables India’s talent to actively contribute to our development efforts globally,” said Kato.

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi, shared, “The inauguration of SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Suzuki and our shared vision for the future of mobility. Tata Elxsi’s design-led, digital-first approach is uniquely positioned to support Suzuki’s energy minimisation and sustainability goals, advancing the future of automotive engineering with precision and responsibility. We are delighted to support Suzuki in this journey towards transformative automotive engineering.”

