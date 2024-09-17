Tata Elxsi Inaugurates xG-Force Lab in Bengaluru to Boost 5G

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, has announced the opening of the ‘xG-Force’ lab in Bengaluru. This facility is designed to accelerate 5G innovation by offering ready-to-use infrastructure, advanced tools, and an integrated partner ecosystem for applications in transportation, healthcare, Industry 4.0, and media and communication sectors.

Inauguration and Partnership Milestone

The xG-Force lab was inaugurated by Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi, and Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Cloud Services at Boost Mobile, an EchoStar company. Boost Mobile will be the first company to leverage the lab’s offerings, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between Tata Elxsi and Boost Mobile.

Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO of Tata Elxsi, stated, “We are honored to work with Boost Mobile as our lead customer on the future of 5G networks. The xG-Force lab is a vital force multiplier for our customers, providing a platform to explore, validate, and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies. By integrating our expertise in digital engineering, automation, AI, and application with industry-specific domains, we develop transformative solutions for consumers and enterprises.”

Tata Elxsi to Lead 5G Application Development and Integration

Tata Elxsi will act as the systems integrator for the 5G initiative, focusing on developing and integrating 5G applications using its platforms. These platforms include Neuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineering. The aim is to deliver solutions in AI, next-generation communications, and advanced technologies.

Global Impact of xG-Force Lab

The xG-Force lab will benefit customers worldwide by reducing operational expenses (OPEX) through AI-led smart operations. It will also enable new revenue streams, drive data-driven innovations, and support the subscription-based economy.

Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Cloud Services, Boost Mobile (formerly DISH Wireless), added, “We are excited to see this lab facilitate innovative 5G use cases and help our network plans in the United States. This lab, similar to EchoStar’s Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is crucial to driving innovation and setting higher standards across the industry.”

Vivek Tiwary, Vice President and Head of Telecom Business at Tata Elxsi, stated, “Based on my interactions with leaders in telecom industry across the globe, Boost Mobile is considered a trailblazer with many ‘Firsts’ to its credit. xG-Force is an ecosystem that primarily aims at creating those solutions that we believe has not been created so far. I see a great synergy collaborating and helping Boost Mobile meet its vision.”

Tata Elxsi Partners with Industry Leaders to Establish xG-Force Lab Ecosystem

The xG-Force lab has been developed in collaboration with key industry leaders, hyperscalers, and chip manufacturers. Partners include RedHat for Private Cloud, AccuKnox for Cloud and Application Security, i2i Systems for 5G Core, and Rebaca for Test Tools. Tata Elxsi aims to expand this collaboration by bringing in additional global partners to further enhance the lab’s capabilities.

Rahul Jadhav, CTO, Co-founder, AccuKnox, commented: "The xG-Force lab will enable rapid adoption of next generation 5G technologies in a collaborative way while reducing OPEX by ensuring significant use-cases are tested in the lab. AccuKnox is excited to be part of this initiative and looks forward to enabling a secure, vibrant 5G ecosystem with Tata Elxsi.”

xG-Force Lab to Focus on Key 5G Applications Across Multiple Sectors

The xG-Force lab will focus on several critical areas, including streaming media, private 5G, connected and electric vehicles, network charging stations, digital health, aerospace, and Industry 4.0 solutions for smart factories.

Risk Minimization and Low Latency

The lab will help minimize risks in important areas such as transportation safety and healthcare data security. It will also support the delivery of ultra-low latency, which is essential for the future of interactive entertainment and other advanced applications.

