Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit

Synology launched DiskStation DS925+ for professionals and businesses seeking high performance and reliable data management.

"The 4-bay Plus Series models inherited over one million installations and have always been among our most widely-adopted products." said Jeffrey Huang, product manager of Synology. "Not only are they favored by professionals but also deployed by enterprises in remote and branch environments as edge servers. For this reason, we've designed the DS925+ to deliver business-grade performance and reliability."

The Synology DS925+ is designed to handle high-performance workloads in a compact 4-bay form factor. It features dual 2.5GbE network ports and two M.2 slots for creating an all-flash storage pool or cache. Compared to its predecessor, the DS925+ delivers increased throughput with preconfigured settings, including:

149% faster SMB downloads

150% faster uploads

131% faster read speeds

150% faster write speeds

The model also supports expansion through the DX525 unit, enabling up to nine drive bays and 180 TB of raw storage capacity. This scalability addresses growing data storage requirements in business environments.

The DS925+ is optimised for use with Synology hard drives and operates within a defined compatibility framework. DiskStation Manager (DSM) on the DS925+ requires supported drives for installation. This ensures system stability and performance consistency, supported by over 7,000 hours of hardware compatibility testing.

Data Management Features for Business Environments

The DS925+ runs on Synology's DiskStation Manager (DSM) and supports a range of features designed for business data management:

Synology Drive: Enables private cloud deployment with cross-platform access and synchronisation across sites.

Active Backup Suite: Supports centralised backup for Windows, Linux, and macOS devices, virtual machines, and cloud applications.

Surveillance Station: Offers a scalable video management platform with real-time analytics for physical security monitoring.





