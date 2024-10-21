_Synology Showcases Data Management Solutions at Broadcast India 2024

Synology, a provider of comprehensive IT solutions for edge, core, and cloud environments, presented its data management and protection offerings at Broadcast India 2024. The event took place from October 17 to 19, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

At the event, Synology highlighted its complete range of solutions designed specifically for the media and entertainment industry in India.

Synology Storage Solutions for Content Creators and Media Professionals

Synology offers storage solutions designed for filmmakers, photographers, content creators, and professionals in visual effects and broadcasting. These solutions combine creativity with advanced technology, providing the tools needed to manage data efficiently. Synology envisions a future where content creators can focus on their creativity without limitations, supported by robust storage systems that ensure seamless data handling and protection across various media production environments.

David Liu, Synology's Sales Manager for the SAARC region, remarked, "As the media and entertainment industries continue to thrive and evolve, the demand for large-scale data management, secure storage, and comprehensive solutions that enable seamless sharing with external partners has become more pronounced." He added, "Over the past three years in India, Synology has seen a remarkable increase in revenue share from the media and entertainment sector, rising from 10% to an impressive 15%-20% of our regional revenue. This growth highlights our ability to meet the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industries."

Synology Expands Presence in India's Media Industry

In India, Synology partners with Pixel Village, a professional photography studio in Pune, to enhance content creation, streamline collaboration, and ensure data protection through its storage solutions. Synology also supports wildlife photographer Aarzoo Khurana, whose work has been featured by BBC Earth, National Geographic, and Discovery. As she documents every tiger reserve in India, Synology provides scalable data management to safeguard her work.

Synology’s storage solutions cater to the unique needs of creative professionals, offering secure and efficient data management. These solutions empower users to focus on their craft without worrying about data storage limitations, enhancing productivity and creativity.

Comprehensive Media File Storage Management

As the media industry grows, so does the demand for efficient data management. Synology's multi-petabyte scalable storage solutions offer high density, scalability, and reliability, managed through its intuitive platform, DiskStation Manager (DSM). These solutions integrate data integrity and protection features, giving users confidence in the safety of their data.

Synology supports online editing with its all-flash storage solutions and high-speed network connections like 10GbE and 25GbE. These features ensure seamless editing, boosting productivity in media and entertainment. Additionally, Synology's Presto File Server significantly improves file transfer speeds, enhancing cross-border collaboration for post-production and design studios.

With increasing ransomware threats, Synology offers comprehensive data protection with tools like Secure SignIn, Security Advisor, and a consolidated backup system on Synology NAS. These features provide file-level and block-level backups, near-instant recovery, and enhanced storage efficiency through deduplication.

To meet the rising demand for large-scale data storage, Synology has introduced its flagship model, the HD6500, in India. Capable of delivering up to 6 petabytes of storage, the HD6500 is ideal for industries such as visual effects, post-production, and media, offering a reliable central repository or backup system for extensive data needs.

