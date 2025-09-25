MSI India concludes multi-city channel partner meets with focus on collaboration

MSI India has recently wrapped up its multi-city Channel Partner Meet series, held across Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur and Mumbai. The gatherings were a step towards the company’s focus on innovation, market growth and strong collaboration with its channel ecosystem.

The events served as a platform to celebrate MSI’s milestones in 2024, while also presenting a clear roadmap for 2025 and early plans for 2026. From showcasing its expanding product portfolio to outlining service improvements, the sessions highlighted MSI’s ambition to strengthen its foothold in India’s growing technology landscape.

Product showcases, promotional campaigns, and interactive activations created opportunities for partners to engage with MSI’s evolving portfolio. The company also shared updates on its desktop service policies, aimed at equipping partners with tools to deliver consistent and seamless after-sales support.

MSI's Leadership engaged with partners across India

The series was spearheaded by Andy Yang, GM of INDOMSI, who opened the sessions with future-focused remarks. He was joined by regional and national leaders across product, sales, marketing and service, creating a strong leadership presence that underlined MSI’s commitment to the Indian channel.

Among them were Eunice, Regional Product Manager for motherboards; Shridhar, Business Development Manager for graphics cards and SSDs; Ashish, Marketing & PR Manager for India; Ashok, Business Development Manager for PLC; Annie, Product Manager for monitors; Pankaj, Sales Head for commercial product lines; and Vikas, Desktop Service Head.

Adding to this line-up were sales leaders from across regions, including Arvind, Sales Head for East & South, Rakesh, Sales Head for North & West, and Mukesh, National Sales Head for monitors. National distributors such as Acro, Redington and WPG also participated, joining regional sales teams to deliver a united message of collaboration and shared growth.

Together, the teams presented MSI’s expanding ecosystem from next-generation motherboards and high-performance graphics cards to immersive gaming monitors, robust power supplies, advanced cooling systems, SSDs and commercial solutions. The focus was on providing partners and end-users with choice, performance and reliability tailored to India’s evolving needs.

Strategic roadmap for 2024–2026

The partner placed strong emphasis on MSI’s long-term vision. In 2024, the company celebrated milestones in product adoption, community engagement and brand growth across India. For 2025, the priority is to expand the Powered by MSI ecosystem with partner incentives, grassroots activations and wider brand visibility. Looking further ahead, MSI outlined its 2026 plans centred on deeper market penetration, stronger service excellence and co-branded initiatives with channel partners.

Built on partnership and collaboration

At the core of the events was MSI’s message of shared growth. By working closely with channel partners, the company aims to ensure smoother product availability, stronger adoption of its Powered by MSI ecosystem and a more seamless end-user experience. The multi-city meets reinforced the idea that collaboration between vendors, distributors and partners is critical to unlocking the full potential of India’s PC-building community.

