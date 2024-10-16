Tally Solutions Partners with Kerala Start-up Mission

Tally Solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), an initiative of the Government of Kerala, to support the growth of emerging businesses in the region. The collaboration formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), focuses on accelerating technology adoption, enhancing skill development, and promoting innovation among start-ups.

Focus on Technology Adoption and Skill Development

As part of this partnership, Tally Solutions and KSUM will work together to promote digital integration in accounting and compliance for start-ups. The initiative will also introduce Business Management Solutions (BMS) tailored for emerging businesses to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

The MoU outlines plans for training programs aimed at enhancing the technological skills of start-ups. Additionally, knowledge transfer sessions will cover essential topics such as marketing trends, customer acquisition and retention, competition analysis, and growth strategy development, helping start-ups navigate the competitive business landscape.

This partnership is expected to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and fostering innovation in Kerala’s start-up ecosystem.

Commenting about this partnership Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Tally Solutions, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Kerala Start-up Mission and our association is aligned with Tally’s vision to nurture the entrepreneurs’ ecosystem in India. This strategic collaboration is not just about technology adoption; it’s about fostering a robust ecosystem where innovation thrives. By focusing on skilling and technology training, we aim to equip start-ups with the necessary tools for success in a digital-first world. Together, we will drive awareness around digital integration in business management and compliance, ensuring that these businesses not only survive but flourish in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Start-up Mission, said, “This partnership with Tally Solutions is a pivotal step for the Kerala Startup Mission. By focusing on skilling and technology training, we will equip start-ups with the essential knowledge and tools to thrive in today’s digital economy. Together, we are committed to creating a vibrant ecosystem that not only supports local entrepreneurs but also drives sustainable economic growth across the region”.

Tally Solutions and Kerala Start-up Mission Partner to Strengthen Kerala's Start-up Ecosystem

Kerala's start-up ecosystem currently includes over 6,000 start-ups across sectors like IT, healthcare, agriculture, and clean energy. Kerala-based start-ups have recently secured investments totalling approximately ₹5,000 crores.

Workshops and Networking to Foster Growth

As part of the collaboration, Tally Solutions and KSUM will organize workshops and networking events to nurture the entrepreneurial culture in Kerala. These initiatives will focus on enhancing technology adoption, business management skills, and innovation within the start-up community.

