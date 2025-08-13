Tata Tele Business Services partners with McAfee to boost Cybersecurity for MSMEs

Cybercrime is tightening its grip on India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). With scams, phishing attacks and malware becoming more sophisticated, the risk extends beyond businesses to the people they employ and serve.

Advertisment

In a move to address this, Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has partnered with McAfee to offer MSMEs simple yet effective cybersecurity tools designed to protect users both at work and at home.

Tata Teleservices and McAfee leadership speaks on this partnership

“As MSMEs embrace digital technologies to expand and innovate, securing their operations has become more critical than ever,” said Vishal Rally, President, Product, Marketing and Commercial, Tata Teleservices. “Through our partnership with McAfee, we are delivering integrated solutions that combine productivity and cybersecurity, allowing MSMEs to operate efficiently while staying protected against the evolving threat landscape. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to enabling MSMEs achieve secure, sustainable growth in a digital-first economy.”

“With a rising number of cyberattacks targeting MSMEs, McAfee is committed to delivering accessible, AI-powered protection that helps businesses safeguard their operations and protect their customers from increasingly sophisticated scams and attacks,” said Tyler McGee, Head of APAC, McAfee. “Our partnership with Tata Tele Business Services enables us to simplify security by offering robust, easy-to-use protection without the complexity or high cost of traditional tools. Together, we are empowering MSMEs to stay secure, focus on growth, and protect the people they serve from evolving cyber threats.”

Addressing the protection gap

Advertisment

The surge in digital transactions, especially in MSME operations, demands stronger cyber defences. Yet, many of these enterprises lack the resources or expertise to deploy advanced security measures, leaving them vulnerable to financial and reputational damage.

This partnership – the first of its kind in India between TTBS and McAfee – aims to close that gap. McAfee’s AI-powered scam detection, device protection and data security solutions will be bundled with TTBS offerings, creating a one-stop service for productivity and protection.

The combined solution is designed for ease of implementation, affordability, and scalability, ensuring MSMEs can defend against threats while continuing to grow. Both companies have committed to ongoing innovation to help businesses stay ahead of the evolving cyber threat landscape.

Read More:

Backup as a Service: Decoding India’s opportunity and reality

Advertisment

US tariffs, digital tax and the shifting ground: What channel partners need to know

Decoding the Salesforce vs. Zoho vs. Freshworks channel strategies

WSO2 CEO Sanjiva Weerawarana on India’s software growth strategy