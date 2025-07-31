Decoding the Salesforce vs. Zoho vs. Freshworks channel strategies

India’s SaaS market is booming, but behind the buzz lies a quieter revolution: how tech vendors are building their channel ecosystems. For IT partners, especially in the SMB and mid-market segments, three names keep recurring: Salesforce, Zoho and Freshworks. Each company is carving its own path, aiming to empower the partner community with tools, incentives and support systems that reflect their business DNA.

This article compares their partner programs, evaluating their strengths, quirks and ideal fit for Indian IT partners. If you’re thinking about which vendor to align with or simply want clarity about what each ecosystem brings to the table, read on.

Salesforce: structure, scale and the global playbook

Salesforce has one of the most mature partner ecosystems globally, and it shows in how its program is structured. There’s nothing accidental about the onboarding. Every partner, no matter the size, must begin with a formal registration and is expected to create a business plan. From there, Salesforce relies heavily on its Trailhead learning platform, a gamified system that teaches everything from sales to solution building. Progression within the program isn’t just about revenue but also about certifications, customer success scores and ongoing enablement.

Partners are categorised into four tiers: Registered, Ridge, Crest and Summit, each with its own set of performance benchmarks. While the entry barriers may feel high, the rewards at the top end are significant. Consulting partners often build repeatable IP on Salesforce’s platform, and ISVs get listed on AppExchange, opening access to global markets.

But it’s not for everyone. Smaller partners with limited resources may find the investment in certification and process compliance a challenge. Yet for those with an enterprise mindset and long-term vision, Salesforce remains a compelling partner choice.

Zoho: localisation, relationships and SMB-first thinking

Zoho is different by design. Based in Chennai and proud of its Indian roots, it has always taken an unconventional approach, be it to product development or channel strategy. Its partner program reflects this ethos. The entry process is simpler, the relationships are more personalised, and the expectations are more contextual to Indian realities.

Unlike Salesforce, Zoho doesn’t impose mandatory certifications. It provides flexible training, support in regional languages, and a hands-on approach to onboarding. This is especially helpful for smaller partners who may lack a dedicated pre-sales or training team. Margins can go as high as 40% for certain categories, making it one of the more generous partner programs in India.

Zoho also doesn’t restrict its partners to a single product. With a wide range, CRM, Books, desks, People and more. Partners can cross-sell or upsell to existing customers, creating stickiness without heavy lifting. Tiering within Zoho is less rigid. Partners grow into Advanced or Premium levels based on their ongoing activity and sales.

If you’re an IT partner working with MSMEs or local businesses, Zoho offers a fast, low-risk route to revenue. You won’t be buried under process or certification roadmaps, and the support feels close to home. That said, it may not always offer the same depth of enablement or enterprise-grade tooling that Salesforce partners enjoy.

Freshworks: CX-driven, partner-centric and modern in tone

Freshworks, the youngest of the three, sits somewhere in between. Headquartered in Chennai but with global ambitions, its partner programme is lean, digital-first and built around specific solution tracks, customer experience (CX), IT service management (ITSM) and employee engagement.

The onboarding is modular, with options to engage as a referral, reseller or system integrator. Freshworks provides a dedicated LMS, product certifications, and Go-To-Market toolkits that are easy to consume. Unlike Zoho’s relationship-first model or Salesforce’s structured playbook, Freshworks prefers to engage via co-selling and partner-led implementation. It is particularly strong in mid-market segments, where agility, speed of deployment and proof-of-value matter more than process.

Partners appreciate the responsiveness of the Freshworks team. Several noted that deals can be turned around quickly, often with sales engineers or partner managers jumping in to assist during critical client conversations. The partner portal also makes it easy to track pipeline, access training or download marketing assets.

While Freshworks may not yet have the global depth of Salesforce or the grassroots penetration of Zoho, it is steadily building momentum. For partners who want a modern SaaS experience without the bureaucratic overhead, it offers a pragmatic, CX-focused alternative.

Partner Program Comparison Checklist

Key Feature Salesforce Zoho Freshworks Ideal Partner Profile Enterprise-focused IT consultants, system integrators, ISVs SMB resellers, regional IT providers, value-added consultants Mid-market CX/ITSM consultants, digital-first partners Training Platform Trailhead (structured, gamified) Product webinars, contextual guides Freshworks Academy with labs and sessions Mandatory Certifications Yes, for partner advancement Not mandatory; optional for credibility Required for certain product tracks and tier levels Revenue Model Long-term ARR focus; consulting and resale High margin on referrals and resale (up to 40%) Competitive margins + co-selling opportunities Product Portfolio Cloud CRM, platform tools, analytics, AI CRM, Books, HR, Desk, People, Creator and more CX, ITSM, HR Helpdesk, Freshsales, Freshchat Partner Portal Revenue Model Simplified; includes marketing and training support Interactive; supports collaboration and tracking Tiers/Levels Registered → Ridge → Crest → Summit Standard → Advanced → Premium Member → Silver → Gold → Platinum Local Language Support Limited; English-first with regional reps Strong; regional language support and local teams Growing; strong India base, hybrid engagement Time to Revenue Medium to long-term (consulting/IP building) Short to mid-term (fast resale, high margins) Mid-term; quick sales, active co-sell support Target Customers Large enterprises, MNCs, regulated sectors SMBs, regional industries, MSMEs Digital-native firms, mid-size enterprises

Voices from the ground

Partners in Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune shared varied experiences. A Salesforce consulting partner in NCR admitted the certifications were demanding but also pointed out that the enterprise credibility it offered was unmatched. A Zoho partner from central India appreciated the human touch and vernacular support that made his smaller team feel valued. Meanwhile, a Freshworks-focused consultancy said the program allowed them to move faster than legacy players, especially in the ITSM space.

These lived experiences underline one thing: no partner program works in isolation. It must align with your client base, your team’s skills, and your long-term ambition.

Final takeaway: choose based on fit, not hype

According to the different features of the partner programs. Salesforce offers structure and global exposure but demands rigour. Zoho brings flexibility and local flavour, ideal for fast execution in India’s heartland. Freshworks blends new-age tooling with sharp GTM strategies, well-suited to mid-sized channel players.

