TCS, GitLab announce AI orchestration partnership

Tata Consultancy Services and GitLab have announced a strategic collaboration centred on AI-driven orchestration and agentic automation across the DevSecOps lifecycle. The TCS GitLab AI orchestration partnership is designed to help enterprises accelerate software innovation while maintaining governance, security and compliance.

The initiative combines TCS’ enterprise transformation capabilities with GitLab’s intelligent orchestration platform and pre-built AI agents. The objective is to enable organisations to automate and manage AI agents across the full software development lifecycle within defined enterprise standards and guardrails.

Focus on agentic AI across the SDLC

At the core of the TCS GitLab AI orchestration partnership is the GitLab Duo Agent Platform. The platform enables organisations to orchestrate agentic AI automation across planning, development, testing and deployment stages.

Key capabilities include:

Agentic chat interfaces

Foundational AI agents built by GitLab

Custom agents to automate development tasks

Integration with external AI tools, including Claude Code from Anthropic and Codex CLI from OpenAI

Governance and security controls embedded across workflows

TCS will develop industry-specific AI workflow templates and pre-built agents targeting common enterprise use cases. This is intended to help organisations adopt AI-powered development practices with faster implementation cycles.

Alex Picker, VP of Global Ecosystems, GitLab, stated that TCS brings the scale and industry expertise needed for enterprises to maximise the value of the GitLab Duo Agent Platform. He added that the collaboration will help customers orchestrate AI agents across the lifecycle with enterprise-grade governance and support.

Modernising legacy development environments

A key component of the TCS GitLab AI orchestration partnership is the modernisation of fragmented toolchains. Many enterprises operate across multiple disconnected systems, increasing complexity and limiting visibility.

The collaboration aims to:

Consolidate development tools onto a unified DevSecOps platform

Automate workflows from planning to production

Improve security and compliance visibility

Support large-scale migrations across multi-team environments

TCS will provide assessment services, migration roadmaps, custom agent development and managed platform services. Its Centres of Excellence will support enablement and change management during transformation programmes.

Ashok Krish, Head of AI Practice, TCS, said that AI transformation requires rethinking how software is built, secured and delivered. He noted that the partnership focuses on enabling AI-native DevSecOps capabilities while maintaining reliability and compliance.

Sector-specific use cases

The TCS GitLab AI orchestration partnership is positioned to address industry-specific needs.

In telecommunications and media, enterprises are under pressure to accelerate 5G rollouts, modernise content platforms and deploy AI-driven customer experiences.

In financial services, AI-enabled DevSecOps workflows may support innovation while maintaining regulatory compliance in core banking modernisation.

The collaboration is also gaining traction across retail, manufacturing, healthcare and public sector organisations.

Addressing enterprise DevSecOps challenges

Beyond automation, the partnership targets operational and governance gaps in enterprise software delivery.

The combined approach integrates:

AI automation across development stages

Embedded compliance and governance controls

End-to-end orchestration within a single platform

By aligning AI agents with enterprise context and policy frameworks, the initiative seeks to reduce operational friction while improving oversight.

Expanding AI-native software delivery

The TCS GitLab AI orchestration partnership reflects a broader shift in enterprise IT strategy. Organisations are moving from isolated automation tools toward unified AI-native development ecosystems.

By combining enterprise consulting expertise with an intelligent DevSecOps platform, the collaboration aims to embed AI orchestration directly into software delivery pipelines.

As AI agents increasingly influence coding, testing and deployment tasks, enterprises are seeking structured frameworks that balance speed with control. This partnership positions orchestration and governance as central pillars of large-scale AI adoption within software engineering.

