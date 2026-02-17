AMD and TCS Helios rack-scale AI architecture India

AMD and TCS Helios AI architecture India marks an expanded strategic collaboration aimed at building rack-scale AI infrastructure to support national AI initiatives and enterprise-scale deployments.

Announced jointly from Santa Clara and Mumbai, the initiative will see Tata Consultancy Services, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, codevelop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on AMD’s “Helios” platform. The collaboration is positioned to support sovereign AI factories and large enterprise workloads across India.

A 200MW AI-ready data centre blueprint

At the core of the announcement is a new AI-ready data centre blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity. The infrastructure is designed to enable hyperscalers, AI companies and enterprises to accelerate AI training and inference deployments.

The Helios platform integrates:

AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs

Next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs

AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs

The open ROCm software ecosystem

The rack-scale architecture is intended to provide a scalable and flexible AI compute foundation. Both companies state that the blueprint will support large-scale AI infrastructure buildouts in India.

Supporting sovereign AI initiatives

The collaboration aligns with India’s national AI initiatives and the development of sovereign AI factories. By combining rack-scale hardware design with enterprise deployment capabilities, the companies aim to create infrastructure suited for high-performance AI workloads.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, said AI adoption is moving from pilot projects to large-scale deployments. She noted that this shift requires a new compute infrastructure blueprint. She stated that Helios is designed as an open, rack-scale AI platform built for performance, efficiency and long-term flexibility.

The emphasis is on readiness for production-scale AI rather than experimental deployments.

Enterprise acceleration and operational efficiency

TCS will contribute its expertise in AI, connectivity, sustainable power and data centre engineering. The companies state that the combined approach will help enterprises reduce time-to-deployment and improve operational efficiency.

K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS, said the collaboration establishes the foundation for AMD’s first Helios-powered AI infrastructure in India. He added that the partnership aims to deliver infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises.

The companies will also work with hyperscalers and AI firms to accelerate data centre buildouts across the country.

Role of HyperVault AI Data Center Limited

TCS established HyperVault in 2025 to develop GW-scale, secure and reliable AI-ready infrastructure. Through this subsidiary, TCS will participate in the codevelopment and deployment of the Helios-based architecture.

The initiative builds on a recent strategic collaboration between AMD and TCS focused on scaling AI adoption and modernising hybrid environments.

Implications for India’s AI infrastructure landscape

The AMD TCS Helios AI architecture India initiative signals three developments:

Movement toward rack-scale AI compute models Focus on sovereign AI infrastructure capacity Integration of enterprise engineering with advanced GPU and CPU platforms

With support for up to 200 MW of AI-ready capacity, the blueprint reflects a shift toward hyperscale AI infrastructure planning. The emphasis is on scalable architecture capable of supporting training and inference at industrial scale.

As AI workloads expand across industries, infrastructure design is becoming central to enterprise strategy. The Helios-based architecture positions India to support large AI deployments within its own infrastructure framework, aligning compute capability with national AI ambitions.

Read More:

Salesforce Great Asia AI Summit 2026

India IT Sector Navigating GenAI Transition

HCLTech Fluid Contact Center with Cisco