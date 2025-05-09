TCS Launches GenAI-Powered MasterCraft for Legacy Modernisation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has introduced the latest version of TCS MasterCraft, enhanced with GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities. The solution automates legacy application modernisation, significantly reducing both the time and costs associated with manual conversions. The AI-powered enhancements enable organisations to extract business logic more efficiently and accurately, with potential cost savings exceeding 70%.

TCS Addressing Digital Transformation Challenges

Enterprises face multiple challenges in modernising legacy systems, including:

- Accumulated technology debt

- High maintenance costs

- Shortage of subject matter experts

- Incomplete documentation

Traditional modernization approaches often result in expensive, complex programs that may produce systems requiring subsequent upgrades. TCS MasterCraft's AI-driven approach mitigates these risks by delivering maintainable, future-ready applications.

Ashvini Saxena, VP and Head of TCS Components Engineering Group and Digital Software and Solutions stated: "Our enhanced solution leverages GenAI and Agentic AI to extract business knowledge and convert legacy systems into maintainable applications with robust design repositories. This builds on our proven track record of delivering complex modernization programs."

Evolution of TCS MasterCraft

Since 2012, TCS MasterCraft has enabled organisations to transform legacy systems into modern, cloud-native applications. The platform has continuously incorporated emerging technologies, with the new AI layer combining TCS's knowledge base, best practices, and specialised agents to address unique modernisation challenges across industries.

Joint Initiatives for Comprehensive Data Automation in Enterprises