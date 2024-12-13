TCS Partners with Telenor Denmark for IT Infrastructure

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT services and consulting company, has announced extending its partnership with Telenor Denmark (TnDK), Denmark’s second-largest mobile operator. Under this agreement, TCS will continue to provide IT Infrastructure Services (ITIS) to TnDK for the next five years. These services will be delivered from TCS’s European delivery centre.

Advertisment

Over the last six years, TCS has utilized its Machine First Delivery Model to modernize TnDK’s IT infrastructure. The partnership has supported TnDK’s operations, which serve over 1.6 million subscribers in the Danish market.

Focus on Automation

With the extension of this partnership, TCS plans to leverage advanced automation technologies to achieve further operational cost reductions and enhance the efficiency of TnDK’s IT infrastructure management.

Advertisment

Strategic Impact

This collaboration aligns with TnDK's goals of driving operational excellence and ensuring a robust IT framework to support its subscribers. TCS's continued engagement highlights its global expertise in delivering scalable and efficient IT solutions to telecom operators.

Telenor Denmark and TCS Leaders Highlight Partnership for IT Infrastructure Management

Advertisment

Louise Haurum, Telenor Denmark's CTO, said, “Our partnership with TCS has been an important factor in driving innovation and ensuring resilience in our IT infrastructure. By continuing our collaboration, we are confident that TCS will continue to deliver the strategic insights and technological expertise required to navigate the complexities of our evolving business environment.”

Martin Ravn, Head of Network and Infrastructure, Telenor, said “We are pleased to extend our partnership with TCS to overcome the complex challenges in managing IT infrastructure. TCS proximity delivery centre in Europe is the perfect delivery model to cater for our present and future business needs.”

Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI), TCS, said, “TCS is a trusted partner of Telenor Denmark for the past six years. This extended partnership strengthens our strategic relationship with Telenor and highlights our commitment to delivering secure, managed services. Using our proximity delivery centre capabilities in Europe, we will support Telenor Denmark in achieving operational delivery excellence.”

Advertisment

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has over 25 years of experience in the Communication, Media, and Information (CMI) Services industry, working with more than 160 telecom companies worldwide. The company’s expertise includes digital transformation, API development, cloud services, network services, infrastructure management, automation, agile/DevOps methodologies, and data and analytics solutions.

Vikram Sharma, Country Head – Denmark, TCS, said, “Telenor is one of Denmark’s largest telecom companies helping to connect people and businesses easily and securely. Communication is a key critical infrastructure, and we are proud to have been trusted by Telenor Denmark over the next five years to ensure a resilient and automated IT environment.”

Advertisment

Read More:

TCS Collaborates with NVIDIA to Accelerate AI Adoption