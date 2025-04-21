Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a strategic collaboration with Vianai Systems, a provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative AI applications. The partnership aims to equip business leaders with generative AI-driven decision intelligence tools tailored to key industry use cases.

Integration of the hila Platform for Real-Time Enterprise Insights

As part of the partnership, TCS customers will gain access to Vianai’s hila Platform. This generative AI-based platform enables C-suite executives to query their enterprise data using natural language, receiving real-time and analytics-driven insights.

The platform is designed to support decision-making in areas such as finance, supply chain and sales.

By combining advanced data analytics with conversational interfaces, hila simplifies access to complex datasets, reducing the need for technical expertise.

TCS will tailor the hila platform to meet the specific requirements of financial institutions and other priority sectors. These adaptations will include seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, post-deployment support services, and customised AI services to align with sector-specific goals.

The solution will be extended to additional core business functions, including customer relationship management (CRM), sales, and supply chain operations across other industries.

The collaboration aims to promote scalable generative AI adoption across large enterprises by addressing industry-specific needs and enhancing operational decision-making. Through the deployment of hila, TCS will help organisations extract greater value from their data while improving business agility and responsiveness.

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said, "The future of enterprise decision-making lies in making data intuitive, intelligent, and accessible. TCS’ partnership with Vianai Systems brings this vision to life—empowering CXOs to engage with their data to gain insights, act faster, and lead with greater clarity. By integrating GenAI into core business functions, we are helping enterprises unlock real-time intelligence, reduce complexity, and drive growth in a truly human-centric way."

TCS Strengthens AI-Led Innovation with Strategic Technology Partnerships

TCS continues to expand its efforts in AI-driven innovation through collaborations with leading technology providers. By integrating advanced AI platforms with its contextual understanding of client environments, TCS aims to deliver scalable, industry-specific solutions that support digital transformation across sectors.

TCS brings its portfolio of AI integration and management services to facilitate enterprise-wide adoption of generative AI platforms such as hila. This includes customising deployments based on organisational needs and supporting ongoing operations through end-to-end services.

Enhancing Decision-Making for Business Leaders

With the hila Platform, senior executives—including CFOs, CIOs, and other C-suite leaders—can access contextual, data-driven insights in real time. The AI assistant enables natural language interaction with enterprise data, allowing users to extract relevant insights and enhance decision-making without requiring technical expertise.

This capability transforms traditional business analytics by enabling direct communication with enterprise datasets, promoting agility and informed strategic planning.

Dr. Vishal Sikka, Founder & CEO, Vianai Systems, "We are thrilled to partner with TCS, a collaboration that will unlock the full potential of hila, Vianai's groundbreaking generative-AI platform. By enabling business users to engage directly with their transactional data in their landscape, with accuracy, speed, security and at low-cost, hila represents a new era in AI-driven decision-making. This partnership empowers enterprises worldwide to grow, optimize, and innovate with unprecedented simplicity and trust, embodying our vision of technology as a powerful human amplifier.”

Siva Ganesan, SVP and Head AI and Data Business Unit at TCS, said, “TCS is focused on partnering with state-of-the-art companies like Vianai Systems to help clients talk to their data and transform their businesses with AI. We believe infusing AI into every aspect of work is a board-level priority for most of our customers across all functions, be it finance, customer experience or supply chains. TCS’ deep domain expertise and portfolio of AI-led solutions, combined with Vianai’s groundbreaking technology, provide a powerful foundation for global enterprises to transform how they interact with data.”

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future