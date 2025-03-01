Team Computers Partners Apple to Enable GCC for IT Solutions in India

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India have evolved beyond traditional back-office functions and are now playing a key role in innovation, strategic decision-making, and digital transformation. As AI-driven enterprise technology and optimized IT infrastructure become central to business operations, organizations require solutions that enhance efficiency and support long-term growth.

Advertisment

Collaboration Between Team Computers and Apple

To address these evolving needs, Team Computers, in partnership with Apple, is enabling GCCs with AI-driven enterprise IT solutions. The collaboration focuses on:

- AI-powered capabilities for enterprise workflows.

- Seamless device management for improved operational efficiency.

- Optimized IT lifecycle strategies to enhance security and scalability.

Industry Dialogue on AI-Driven Enterprise Solutions

Advertisment

At a recent event held at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, Team Computers and Apple engaged with over 55 IT leaders from 45 GCCs. The discussions covered:

- AI-driven enterprise solutions and their impact on IT strategies.

- Integrated IT management approaches for enhanced security and business intelligence.

- Automation and human-centric technology for improved workplace efficiency.

Advancing IT Infrastructure in GCCs

GCCs are shifting from traditional IT support to building intelligent and secure digital workplaces. Apple’s AI capabilities, combined with Team Computers’ expertise in Device-as-a-Service (DaaS), Mobile Device Management (MDM), and IT lifecycle management, are helping organizations enhance productivity and security.

Advertisment

Through ongoing Proof of Concept (POC) engagements, Team Computers and Apple are refining their enterprise IT solutions to meet evolving business requirements. With AI-powered automation, scalable IT infrastructure, and cost-efficient strategies, organizations can optimize their IT environments for long-term growth.

Ranjan Chopra, CEO of Team Computers, emphasized the growing importance of IT in enabling GCCs to thrive in this new era. “GCCs are no longer just operational arms; they are becoming the strategic backbone of global enterprises. The way these organizations use technology can define their efficiency, security, and business agility. At Team Computers, we don’t just provide IT solutions—we help organizations rethink what’s possible with technology. By working closely with Apple during POC stages, we are developing AI-driven enterprise solutions that empower GCCs to create secure, efficient, and future-ready IT ecosystems that drive real business impact.”

Advertisment

Read More:

How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?

TAIT Mumbai - Annual Events and Plans in 2025

Advertisment

Upcoming Cybersecurity Innovations for IT B2B in 2025