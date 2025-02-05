TeamViewer Integrates with Google Meet for Remote Support

TeamViewer has introduced an integration with Google Meet, enabling remote access and troubleshooting directly within the video conferencing platform. This integration supports businesses and IT teams in resolving technical issues without switching between applications, enhancing efficiency in hybrid work environments.

Key Features of the Integration:

- Remote Support Within Google Meet: IT teams can launch support sessions directly during meetings.

- No Additional Installation Required: Users can connect instantly via a web browser, with automatic download for those without TeamViewer.

- Seamless Troubleshooting: Enables real-time issue resolution beyond traditional chat, VoIP, or video calls.

This integration streamlines technical support for businesses using Google Meet, ensuring faster problem resolution and improved collaboration.

“Businesses today rely on Google Meet for communication, yet technical disruptions can easily derail productivity,” said Stefan Prestele, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at TeamViewer. “By integrating TeamViewer’s powerful remote access capabilities, we’re enabling teams to collaborate more seamlessly, offering instant IT support during meetings, troubleshooting issues in real-time, and resolving complex problems without switching between apps.”

TeamViewer Enhances Google Meet with Secure Remote Support

The integration is designed for user convenience while maintaining TeamViewer’s security standards. IT professionals can provide remote support directly through their browser, ensuring quick response times. The automatic setup allows end-users to join without complex installations.

The TeamViewer add-on for Google Meet is now available on the Google Workspace Marketplace, enabling seamless remote troubleshooting within the platform.

