_ TeamViewer Launches AI-Powered Session Insights to Enhance IT Support

TeamViewer has introduced its AI-powered Session Insights feature, designed to streamline operations for IT support teams. These new tools enable automatic summaries of remote support sessions and deliver detailed analytics, supporting quicker handovers and data-informed decision-making.

Advertisment

Research Highlights AI's Role in Business Efficiency

Ahead of the launch, TeamViewer surveyed IT, OT, and business decision-makers globally to assess AI's perceived impact. According to the findings, 75% of respondents consider AI essential for business efficiency, while 69% believe it will drive a productivity surge over the next century. The AI Opportunity Report reflects the growing demand for automation solutions like Session Insights to drive productivity and operational improvement.

Benefits of AI Adoption in Productivity and Revenue

Advertisment

AI adoption is already proving valuable, with IT professionals saving an average of 16 hours per month through AI tools, compared to the six-hour savings in the public sector. Additionally, 61% of respondents anticipate AI will positively impact revenue in the coming year, with projected average revenue growth of 211% attributed to AI advancements.

Growing Demand for Practical AI Applications

While AI enthusiasm is high, decision-makers are seeking practical, results-oriented applications. Sixty-one per cent of respondents feel the AI hype phase has ended, and there is a focus on solutions that deliver measurable results. Twenty-six per cent also noted that delaying AI adoption may lead to competitive disadvantages, and 25% cited increased costs as a potential outcome of limited automation.

Advertisment

Key Functionalities of TeamViewer’s AI-Powered Session Insights

TeamViewer’s new features aim to meet these demands with practical, impactful solutions. Automated case documentation simplifies the task of session reporting, capturing collective expertise efficiently. Standardized session documentation supports faster troubleshooting and handovers, reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR) and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Advanced Analytics for Operational Optimization

Advertisment

Session Insights includes analytics dashboards, allowing businesses to track Service Level Agreements (SLAs), monitor recurring issues, and identify areas for improvement. By leveraging these insights, companies can optimize resources and continuously enhance IT support operations, ensuring competitiveness through data-driven strategies.

“AI adoption is growing rapidly as businesses increasingly recognise its tangible benefits in driving productivity and streamlining operations. Our research reveals that 79% of decision-makers now engage with AI at least weekly, a notable rise from last year’s 52%. With the launch of TeamViewer’s new AI-powered Session Insights, we’re enabling organisations to make smarter decisions and optimise processes while adhering to the highest security and data privacy standards. We uphold stringent encryption practices to safeguard customer data, ensuring secure processing, while also providing admins the control to enforce company-wide policies and keeping users informed every step of the way” said Mei Dent, CPTO, TeamViewer.

Beyond productivity benefits, AI is also proving pivotal for career advancement. According to the survey, 72% agree that AI allows them to focus on more high-level strategic work, while 70% say it has helped them acquire new skills they otherwise wouldn’t have learned. Furthermore, 73% view AI as a key skill for enhancing their careers, highlighting how the technology can both ease daily tasks and foster professional growth.

Advertisment

Read More:

Helping the Partners Navigate Innovation as Partner Strategy