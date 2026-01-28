Tech Mahindra CS TECH Ai partnership announced

The Tech Mahindra CS TECH Ai partnership brings together enterprise-scale digital delivery and engineering-grade geospatial intelligence to develop next-generation solutions for organisations and public-sector bodies worldwide.

Advertisment

The collaboration aims to deliver AI-driven geospatial and digital-twin platforms that support operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, reduced downtime, and the modernisation of legacy infrastructure systems.

Combining enterprise platforms with geospatial intelligence

Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will contribute its global digital delivery capabilities and enterprise transformation platforms, while CS TECH Ai will provide engineering-grade geospatial intelligence, Building Information Modelling capabilities, and high-accuracy digital twin solutions.

Together, the organisations plan to build integrated platforms that support infrastructure planning, execution, monitoring, regulatory compliance, and long-term asset management through data-driven workflows.

Advertisment

Focus on global infrastructure modernisation

The partnership is positioned to address challenges linked to aging infrastructure, fragmented data environments, and increasing operational risks. The joint offerings are designed to support digital-first approaches aligned with priorities such as smart cities, intelligent asset ecosystems, and digital public infrastructure.

Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said organisations are seeking integrated approaches that align geospatial intelligence with enterprise transformation frameworks to manage infrastructure more effectively.

Joint go-to-market and co-innovation strategy

The collaboration includes plans to accelerate go-to-market timelines through co-innovation, joint solution development, and proof-of-concept initiatives. The companies also plan to jointly participate in large, multi-technology programs that integrate geospatial intelligence, engineering data, and advanced analytics.

Advertisment

Growth efforts will focus on international markets outside India, particularly regions such as the Middle East, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, where governments and enterprises are investing in smart infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, and data-led operations.

Strengthening geospatial and AI-led workflows

The partnership will further enhance Tech Mahindra’s end-to-end geospatial services by applying AI and ML where relevant to improve data acquisition, processing accuracy, and analytical workflows.

The joint roadmap includes plans to co-develop new platforms, pursue large-scale opportunities, and create systems that integrate geospatial content with enterprise workflows across both public and private sectors.

Advertisment

Sagar Meghe, Chairman, CS TECH Ai, said the collaboration creates a platform to jointly address growing demand for scalable and integrated digital infrastructure solutions.

Conclusion

The Tech Mahindra CS TECH Ai partnership reflects a broader shift toward integrated geospatial, AI-driven, and digital-twin platforms as enterprises and governments modernise infrastructure. By combining enterprise transformation capabilities with engineering-grade geospatial intelligence, the collaboration targets long-term, data-led infrastructure outcomes at a global scale.

Read More:

How Hitachi Vantara is powering India’s partner-led data infrastructure

Advertisment

Union Budget 2026–27: IT industry expectations on infrastructure, AI and digital growth