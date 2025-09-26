Tech Mahindra partners with AMD to accelerate hybrid multi-cloud transformation

Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic agreement with AMD to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises through next-generation infrastructure, hybrid multi-cloud solutions and AI adoption. The collaboration, unveiled on September 25 in Pune, is designed to empower organisations across manufacturing, finance, telecommunications and healthcare sectors to harness the full potential of AI-driven infrastructure.

At the centre of this partnership is the integration of AMD’s compute engines and infrastructure into Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech solution. This combination aims to deliver new enterprise-ready offerings that optimise workloads across end-user devices, servers and cloud platforms, including public, private and hybrid environments.

Leadership perspectives

Commenting on the agreement, Mohit Joshi, CEO & Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said enterprises worldwide are under increasing pressure to navigate complex cloud-native ecosystems while maximising returns. “Our strategic agreement with AMD is a step towards delivering next-generation hyper scalable solutions that seamlessly bridge on-site infrastructure with cloud-native capabilities. Through these solutions, we aim to enable customers to optimise performance across distributed environments without compromising speed, security, or control,” Joshi said.

Dr Lisa Su, Chair & CEO, AMD, emphasised the role of high-performance computing in accelerating cloud transformation. “Together, AMD and Tech Mahindra will help enterprises accelerate their cloud transformation and AI adoption with the performance and efficiency they need to scale. By combining our EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators with Tech Mahindra, we can create solutions that enable customers to deploy AI on compute infrastructure across hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” Su said.

Roadmap for AI-driven innovation

The agreement sets the stage for a multi-year collaboration with a roadmap focused on infrastructure optimisation and AI enablement. Tech Mahindra brings its industry-specific expertise, while AMD contributes leadership in compute and software innovation. Together, the companies plan to help enterprises unlock new efficiencies and deliver measurable business outcomes by embedding AI into hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

For enterprises navigating the challenges of distributed IT environments, the collaboration promises to bridge gaps between on-site systems and cloud-native capabilities, offering the speed, security and scalability required to compete in a digital-first world.

