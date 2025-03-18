Tech Mahindra Expands Partnership with Google Cloud for AI Adoption

Tech Mahindra, a provider of technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced an expanded long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate AI adoption and drive digital transformation for enterprises globally. This collaboration aims to enhance agility, scalability, and sustainable growth through advanced AI-powered technologies.

Leveraging AI for Industry-Specific Solutions

The partnership integrates Tech Mahindra’s industry expertise with Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, including Google Gemini models, AI development platforms, and agentic AI technology. These technologies will be used to develop customized AI solutions for key industries, such as:

Communications

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail

Financial Services

Modernizing Enterprise Infrastructure with AI

By combining Google Cloud’s AI solutions with Tech Mahindra’s expertise, enterprises will be able to modernize their infrastructure and data architecture, improving efficiency and return on AI investments. The partnership focuses on optimizing cloud solutions to help organizations achieve business transformation and innovation at scale.

Atul Soneja, COO, of Tech Mahindra, said, "AI's promise is undeniable, yet enterprises face significant challenges in its adoption, from ensuring compliance to driving tangible outcomes. Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud reinforces our commitment to scaling AI adoption responsibly by co-creating tailored solutions powered by Agentic AI. These solutions will empower businesses to navigate operational complexities, enhance efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities while adhering to evolving regulatory standards.”

Accelerating AI-Driven Business Transformation

As part of the expanded partnership, Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud will support enterprises in leveraging AI for business transformation and growth. The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of AI-driven solutions, enabling organizations to adopt emerging technologies more efficiently.

Faster Innovation and Skilled Workforce

The partnership will reduce time-to-market for new AI-powered solutions, providing businesses with early access to the latest advancements. To strengthen this collaboration, Tech Mahindra has invested in upskilling talent and enhancing delivery capabilities, ensuring seamless integration of Google Cloud’s AI technologies into enterprise environments.

Kevin Ichhpurani, President, of Global Partner Ecosystem & Channels, Google Cloud, said, “Maximizing value from AI investments requires two things: advanced agent-building technology and deep industry expertise. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will provide customers with the managed services needed to successfully build and deploy AI agents with Google Cloud’s leading AI development platform.”

Strengthening AI and Cloud Capabilities

The expanded partnership with Google Cloud reinforces Tech Mahindra’s position as a provider of AI and cloud solutions, ensuring efficient deployment and optimized resource utilization.

Delivery Centers for Google Cloud Solutions

To support this initiative, Tech Mahindra has established dedicated delivery centres in Guadalajara and Mexico. These centres focus on delivering Google Cloud-centric solutions and assisting enterprises in modernizing their infrastructure for enhanced scalability and performance.

