Tech Mahindra Inaugrates Manufacturing Experience Center in Chennai

Tech Mahindra, a technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has opened an advanced Manufacturing Experience Center at its campus in Sholinganallur, Chennai. The centre was inaugurated by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, and Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra.

Objectives of the Manufacturing Experience Center

The centre is designed to enable manufacturers to prototype and scale AI-driven innovations, addressing key industry challenges, including:

- High operational costs.

- Process inefficiencies.

- Supply chain disruptions.

- Complex operational challenges.

Features of the Facility

The facility provides a platform for customers to:

- Visualize, test, and validate manufacturing solutions in a low-risk environment.

- Accelerate development cycles by assessing return on investment prior to large-scale implementation.

- Improve operations through controlled environment testing and optimization.

Strategic Impact

By providing a dedicated space for innovation and experimentation, the Manufacturing Experience Center aims to support the digital transformation of manufacturing industries. The initiative underscores Tech Mahindra’s commitment to advancing technological solutions that address the evolving needs of the manufacturing sector.



Mohit Joshi, CEO and MD, of Tech Mahindra, said, "The opening of the Manufacturing Experience Center is a pivotal step in our journey to support customers in achieving smart and sustainable manufacturing solutions. It highlights Tech Mahindra's commitment to investing in innovative capabilities. By showcasing next-gen technologies, the centre will enable manufacturers to improve their operational resilience and quickly adapt to future demands."

Tech Mahindra Manufacturing Experience Center to Feature Six Industry-Specific Hubs

Tech Mahindra’s newly launched Manufacturing Experience Center in Chennai will include six dedicated hubs tailored to specific industries:

- Automotive

- Aerospace

- Industrial

- Process Industries

- CMM (Construction, Metals & Mining)

- Smart Factory Services

Interactive Demonstrations and Industry 4.0 Technologies

The hubs will provide interactive demonstrations to showcase digital transformation strategies, enabling manufacturers to visualize ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The center will also support the development of Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and offer an immersive experience with advanced Industry 4.0 technologies, including:

- Internet of Things (IoT)

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

- Robotics

- Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

- Digital Twins

- Smart Factory Systems

Tools for Experimentation

Manufacturers visiting the centre will have access to various tools and platforms, including:

- Automation solutions.

- Predictive maintenance systems.

- Real-time analytics platforms.

Strengthening Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

The centre reinforces Tech Mahindra's role in providing advanced digital transformation solutions tailored to the manufacturing sector. By promoting co-innovation and collaboration, the facility aims to empower manufacturers to develop resilient and sustainable operations in response to evolving industry challenges.

