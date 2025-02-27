Tech Mahindra Joins AI-RAN Alliance to Advance AI Network Solutions

Tech Mahindra has announced its membership in the AI-RAN Alliance, a global initiative focused on developing and deploying AI-driven solutions within Radio Access Networks (RAN). This collaboration aims to support enterprises, telecom providers, and partners in adapting to the evolving telecom landscape.

As a telecom systems integrator, Tech Mahindra will apply its expertise in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies to contribute to the alliance’s goal of enhancing the efficiency of next-generation networks. Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will work with industry leaders to develop AI-powered RAN solutions that improve network performance, optimize operational costs, and create new opportunities for telecom providers.

Membership in the AI-RAN Alliance ensures alignment with global industry standards, strengthening service reliability and enabling scalable solutions for telecom networks.



Manish Mangal, CTO, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services at Tech Mahindra, said, “AI is no longer a futuristic concept; it is actively shaping networks today. Initiatives like AI-RAN Alliance enable Tech Mahindra to collaborate with telecom operators, vendors, and AI experts to develop cutting-edge, future-ready solutions. With our experience in systems integration and a robust network of strategic partnerships, we are well-poised to drive the AI and 5G revolution, enabling efficient and scalable networks globally.

Tech Mahindra Strengthens Role in AI-RAN Alliance to Drive AI-Driven Network Innovation

Tech Mahindra's participation in the AI-RAN Alliance reinforces its position in the evolving telecom sector. As part of this initiative, alliance members will leverage their expertise to focus on three key areas of research and innovation:

- AI for RAN – Enhancing RAN capabilities using AI to improve spectral efficiency.

- AI and RAN – Integrating AI with RAN processes to optimize infrastructure utilization and create new AI-driven revenue opportunities.

- AI on RAN – Deploying AI services at the network edge through RAN to improve operational efficiency and expand service offerings for mobile users.

Network operators within the alliance will lead the testing and implementation of these technologies, developed through collaboration between member companies and academic institutions.



Alex Jinsung Choi, Chair of the AI-RAN Alliance and Principal Fellow of SoftBank Corp.'s Research Institute of Advanced Technology, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Tech Mahindra to the AI-RAN Alliance as we continue to drive innovation at the intersection of AI and next-generation networks. Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in network architecture, AI, Open RAN, and 5G technologies will be invaluable in advancing our mission to create AI-native RAN solutions that enhance network performance and efficiency. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of intelligent, AI RAN-powered telecom networks.”

