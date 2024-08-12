Tech Mahindra partners Northeastern University on ORAN, 6G Innovation

Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Northeastern University to collaborate on Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN) and 6G connectivity. The partnership will involve research, development, and testing of next-generation wireless networks, focusing on global customers.

The collaboration aims to develop solutions in ORAN and 6G, emphasizing large-scale testing and certification of the ORAN ecosystem. Tech Mahindra's telecom expertise and Northeastern University's Open6G Open Testing and Integration Center (OTIC) will be utilized to provide testing services for ORAN products. These services will cover compliance, interoperability, performance, and functionality. The partnership will enable end-to-end testing in both virtual and real-world environments, incorporating digital twin technology to replicate real-world conditions.

Manish Mangal, Chief Technology Officer, Telecom & Global Business Head, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Today, we start a journey of innovation towards a connected future through this MoU with Northeastern University. By combining our expertise, we will create new technology, focusing on testing and verification, enabling our customers to scale quickly. Together, we will advance Open RAN and 6G, transforming ideas into reality and delivering exceptional value.”

Tech Mahindra and Northeastern University Partnering for an ORAN, CSPs Platform

The collaboration between Tech Mahindra and Northeastern University will provide a platform for ORAN vendors, Communication Service Providers (CSPs), and start-ups to develop and test new concepts using artificial intelligence and ORAN technology. The initiative will offer a neutral environment for customers to test products and solutions according to ORAN specifications. Additionally, it will allow vendors to assess network energy efficiency in ORAN deployments and ensure that their products meet required performance, security, and interoperability standards.

Tommaso Melodia, Director - Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIoT) & William L. Smith Professor, Northeastern University, said, “We see Northeastern Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things Open6G R&D Center partnering with Tech Mahindra. This collaboration is aimed at enriching the partnership portfolio of both organizations and promises to drive significant advancements in R&D, testing, and system integration for Open RAN, accelerating innovation, testing, and deployment of intelligent wireless networks. Together, we will push the boundaries of what is possible and pave the way for future open, programmable, and AI-powered wireless networks.”

The collaboration leverages Tech Mahindra's experience in network, engineering, and customer experience. Tech Mahindra plays a role in the ORAN ecosystem, with involvement in planning, deploying, and managing large-scale ORAN networks.

