Tech Mahindra Partners with USI to Set Engineering Development Center

Tech Mahindra, a technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has announced a collaboration with Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) (USI), an electronic design and manufacturing provider, to set up USI's first Engineering Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India. The ODC, based at Tech Mahindra’s Bengaluru office, will focus on advancing innovation in smart device engineering.

The partnership is designed to deliver scalable solutions, accelerate time-to-market, and drive advancements in connected devices, additive manufacturing, connected vehicles, and augmented and virtual reality technologies. The centre will utilize Tech Mahindra's skilled workforce and advanced laboratory facilities to enhance USI's engineering capabilities in software development, hardware design, and testing.

This initiative represents a strategic move for USI, enabling the company to expand its presence in India while benefiting from Tech Mahindra's expertise. The collaboration aims to address the growing need for flexibility, specialized skills, and faster product launches in the evolving technology landscape.

Narasimham RV, President – of Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with USI to launch a first-of-its-kind engineering development centre. This underscores our commitment to driving innovation through specialized engineering services. We are positive that this collaboration will pave the way for device software and hardware design advancements, ultimately setting the stage for future partnerships."

Engineering Center to Offer Comprehensive Services in Software and Hardware Development

The newly established Engineering Offshore Development Center will deliver a range of services, including modem software development, Android telephony, middleware, board support package (BSP) creation, device driver engineering, and advanced hardware and printed circuit board (PCB) design.

The collaboration will enable Tech Mahindra to strengthen its capabilities in modem and radio frequency software, as well as video bar development. By leveraging its expertise in next-generation technology solutions, Tech Mahindra aims to support the development of advanced engineering solutions for USI’s product portfolio.

John Fang, USI CTO, said, “The establishment of our offshore development center with Tech Mahindra marks a significant milestone in extending the capabilities of USI’s R&D efforts. By leveraging Tech Mahindra’s specialized talent pool and deep expertise in the telecom and automotive sectors, we are well-positioned to enhance both the speed and quality of our innovations. This partnership will provide us with the scalability and flexibility needed to accelerate our time to market and meet the evolving demands of our customers. We are excited about the collaboration with Tech Mahindra and look forward to achieving new heights together.”

The centre will also help USI streamline product development, enabling it to focus on its core competencies while benefiting from competitive pricing and efficient service delivery. As USI's first development centre in India, this facility will serve as a hub, showcasing how global companies can tap into India's engineering talent to improve their time-to-market and enhance product development innovation. The centre marks a new chapter, emphasizing the potential for joint innovation and operational excellence to meet the evolving needs of the global market.

