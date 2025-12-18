Tenable exposure management leadership sees key shift

Tenable exposure management leadership is entering a new phase following the appointment of Vlad Korsunsky as Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director of Tenable Israel. The move signals a strategic focus on advancing the company’s technology vision as exposure management becomes central to securing the modern attack surface.

Advertisment

Based at the Tenable Israel Innovation Center in Tel Aviv, Korsunsky will oversee the company’s long-term technology direction, platform strategy, and innovation roadmap. His responsibilities include scaling the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform and advancing Tenable’s AI strategy. He reports to Tenable co-CEO Steve Vintz.

Technology strategy aligned to modern attack surfaces

The appointment reflects Tenable’s emphasis on strengthening exposure management as organisations face increasingly complex and AI-influenced threat environments. By aligning platform strategy with AI risk management, Tenable aims to address gaps across cloud, enterprise, and emerging attack surfaces.

The company positions exposure management as a foundational approach to understanding, prioritising, and reducing cyber risk across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Advertisment

Experience spanning cloud, AI, and enterprise security

Korsunsky joins Tenable after more than a decade at Microsoft, where he served as Corporate Vice President of Cloud and Enterprise Security. In that role, he led global multi-cloud security, enterprise AI security, and exposure management initiatives.

During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping Microsoft’s AI security strategy and in building new security-focused business lines. His career spans more than 25 years across software engineering and cybersecurity leadership roles.

Leadership perspective on exposure management and AI risk

Steve Vintz, co-CEO, Tenable, said the appointment supports the company’s exposure management vision at a time when demand for AI risk management is rising.

Advertisment

“Vlad is a visionary technology leader who has operated and succeeded at the highest levels of the industry,” said Vintz. “As we advance our exposure management vision, he is the leader we need to accelerate platform leadership, particularly as AI reshapes security priorities.”

Korsunsky said exposure management is becoming increasingly critical as AI changes both how organisations operate and how threats emerge.

“Tenable is uniquely positioned at a time when AI is reshaping the attack landscape and its defence,” he said, adding that the focus will be on delivering solutions that address evolving customer needs.

Advertisment

Strengthening leadership at a pivotal moment

The appointment underscores how Tenable exposure management leadership is evolving to meet the demands of AI-driven security environments. As attack surfaces expand and risks become more interconnected, platform scalability, analytics, and governance are becoming strategic priorities.

With technology leadership now focused on long-term platform growth and AI risk strategy, Tenable is positioning exposure management as a central pillar of enterprise cybersecurity decision-making.