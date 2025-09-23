Tenable brings together CISOs to shape exposure management

Tenable has announced the creation of the Exposure Management Leadership Council, a working group of top Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and cybersecurity leaders tasked with defining best practices, policies and frameworks for exposure management.

Advertisment

The council, made up of security heads from sectors including insurance, technology, transportation, legal and consumer packaged goods, aims to mature exposure management into a proactive security discipline that helps organisations reduce cyber risk.

The group has released its first report, Board meetings and the dreaded cyber risk update: a use case for exposure management, highlighting the communication gap between CISOs and boards of directors. The report notes that most boards are presented with fragmented operational metrics from siloed tools, making it difficult to understand true organisational exposure.

“Exposure management is a strategic driver of organisational success,” said Bob Huber, Chief Security Officer at Tenable and Chair of the council. “Our goal is to shift the conversation from endless technical metrics to a strategic discussion focused on risk reduction. A standardised exposure management framework would help CISOs pinpoint their organisation’s most pressing exposures and articulate their potential business impact.”

Advertisment

Adding to this, Joanna Burkey, corporate director and former CISO at HP and Siemens Americas, said exposure management has a crucial role to play in closing the boardroom communication gap. “While the fundamental objectives of exposure management are proactive breach prevention and risk mitigation, an added benefit is its potential to transform the quarterly cyber update into a strategic discussion that drives action and outcomes,” she said.

Read More:

How Judge India blending Cloud, AI and managed services for a digital future?

FAIITA BCC launches nationwide campaign to protect offline IT retailers

Advertisment

AI-enhanced cybersecurity: Rethinking cybersecurity for the B2B era

AI-enhanced cybersecurity: The new path of cybersecurity in enterprises