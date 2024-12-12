The Institution of Engineers Hosts 17th IEI Industry Excellence Awards

The Institution of Engineers (India) [IEI] will host the 17th IEI Industry Excellence Awards on December 19, 2024, at the Novotel Hotel & Residences, Kolkata. This event will recognize organizations that have demonstrated innovation, operational excellence, and leadership in shaping the future of India’s engineering sector. With a number of nominations across multiple categories, the awards continue to underscore the competitiveness and ingenuity within the nation’s engineering landscape.

Advertisment

Since its inception in 2008, the IEI Industry Excellence Awards have been celebrating organizations that set benchmarks in productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. Winners are selected through a comprehensive evaluation of their business operations, financial performance, environmental initiatives, research and development (R&D), corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, and governance practices.

For 2024, awards will be presented across three major categories:

- Engineering Manufacturing and Processing (EMP)

- Engineering Services and Consultancy (ESC)

- Engineering Organizations in the Construction Industry (ECI)

Each category is further divided into subcategories based on turnover, providing opportunities for both MSMEs and large corporations to showcase their achievements.

Advertisment

Recognizing Excellence in Engineering Education

The 4th IEI Engineering Education Excellence Awards 2024 will also be presented alongside the Industry Excellence Awards. These awards will celebrate outstanding contributions to engineering education and research, with categories such as Best Engineering Institution and Excellence in Research and Development, highlighting institutions that set standards in teaching and innovation.

Selection Process

Advertisment

The selection process for both awards remains rigorous, with nominees undergoing evaluations based on stringent criteria. Specialized committees, including an eminent jury drawn from various parts of India, oversee the evaluation process to ensure the highest standards of integrity and fairness.

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

The 17th IEI Industry Excellence Awards promises to be a grand event, featuring engaging sessions designed to foster collaboration and innovation. Highlights of the event include:

- Industry-Academia Interface: Thought leaders will explore synergies between academic research and practical applications.

- Exclusive B2B Forum: Opportunities for networking and building strategic partnerships.

Advertisment

This landmark edition of the awards reflects IEI’s continued commitment to advancing engineering excellence and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration across industries and academia.

Commenting on the significance of the awards, Dr Ranga Reddy, Chairman, of the Excellence Award Committee, Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), said, “The 17thIEI Industry Excellence Awards 2024 and the Engineering Education Excellence Awards are a testament to the transformative power of engineering and education in shaping India’s future. These awards celebrate not just achievements but the incredible drive for innovation, sustainability, and excellence that defines our industry and academia. This year’s nominations have been truly inspiring, showcasing how organisations and educators alike are pushing boundaries, setting benchmarks, and building a brighter, more innovative future for India. We are honoured to recognise these extraordinary contributions and look forward to celebrating the people and ideas driving progress.

Advertisment

Read More:

Channel Plays a Critical Role for AI-driven Cybersecurity Solutions