Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel Introduce AI-Powered Platform

Thomas Cook India and its group company, SOTC Travel, have announced plans to launch an AI-driven platform, Dhruv, aimed at enhancing the business travel experience. Developed in collaboration with LTIMindtree, Voicing.AI, and Fairfax Digital Services, Dhruv integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) to address the evolving needs of India’s business travel sector.

Business Travel Market Growth and AI Integration

India’s business travel sector is projected to grow to $20 billion by 2030, doubling from its current value of over $10.6 billion. The increasing complexity of corporate travel requirements has created demand for faster, more efficient solutions. Dhruv is designed to streamline travel management through generative AI technology, enabling businesses to manage bookings, cancellations, and itinerary modifications more efficiently.

Features of Dhruv

- Multi-Lingual and Multi-Modal Support—AI-powered voice agents support multiple languages and integrate with chat, messaging, and email platforms.

- Sentiment Analysis—Advanced tone recognition enables context-aware responses.

- 24/7 AI Assistance—Continuous customer support through AI-driven interactions.

- Human Agent Handover – Seamless transfer to human agents for complex requests.

- Faster Resolutions – Generative AI reduces resolution times by up to 60% and decreases transfer rates.

- Market Impact – Part of the global generative AI market, estimated to exceed $300 billion.

Dhruv integrates CRMs, booking management systems, and industry-specific LLMs to improve efficiency in business travel operations.

Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman of Thomas Cook India said, "Innovation and customer-centricity are at the core of everything we do at the Thomas Cook India Group. Reiterating our pursuit of driving transformative change through technology, we are proud to announce our collaboration with LTIMindtree and Voicing.AI to build the first agentic voice-enabled, generative-AI voice solution that reimagines business travel by integrating cutting-edge technology with human empathy. Dhruv underscores our commitment to investing continually in technology to deliver meaningful solutions that empower us to achieve operational excellence and efficiencies while ensuring exceptional customer experience."

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower,” said Sanjay Tugnait, President & CEO, Fairfax Digital Services. “Dhruv, is quite literally the North Star of innovation in digital client experiences that is planned to deliver transformative business benefits by enhancing customer engagement, streamlining operations, and providing seamless 24/7 support. Designed for efficiency and scalability, Dhruv will empower businesses to deliver hyper-personalized, empathetic, and data-rich experiences.

By harnessing advanced Large Language Models, agentic AI, and generative AI, Dhruv will combine multi-lingual, multi-modal capabilities with real-time sentiment analysis to redefine corporate travel and customer interactions. At Fairfax Digital Services, we are proud to collaborate with Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, LTIMindtree, and Voicing.AI to create a new global standard for AI-powered digital enterprise solutions that create meaningful value for businesses and their customers.”

Venu Lambu, CEO of LTIMindtree said,“Dhruv wil be an agentic AI-driven interface that is human-like and acts seamlessly with customers and booking systems to plan actions, make decisions and handle specific user-defined queries in real-time. We are confident that this offering, powered by Voicing.AI, when it is rolled out, will revolutionise business travel for customers across the globe. We are proud to be a key enabler and partner with Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel and Fairfax Digital Services in designing and making this industry leading innovation a reality.”

