ThoughtSol Inaugrated New Corporate Office in Noida

ThoughtSol, a technology solutions provider, has inaugurated its new corporate office at ATS Bouquet, Sector 132, Noida. This marks a significant step in the company’s growth, transitioning from its humble beginnings in a partner’s study room to a modern workspace designed to foster innovation and collaboration.

Advertisment

Features of the New Office

The new facility spans 9,000 square feet and accommodates over 150 team members. Key design elements include:

Collaborative Workspaces: Open floor plans for teamwork, private cabins for focused tasks, and four meeting rooms, including a high-tech conference room.

Recreational Zones: Huddle spaces, breakout areas, a well-stocked pantry, and a client lounge for relaxation and engagement.

Advanced Technology: Equipped with video conferencing tools and digital whiteboards to facilitate seamless communication with global clients.

Safety and Security: Comprehensive measures include 24/7 CCTV surveillance, biometric facial recognition for secure access, on-site security personnel, smoke detectors, and evacuation plans.

Advertisment

The launch of the new office was an emotional moment for ThoughtSol’s leadership and team. Reflecting on the achievement, the Founders expressed gratitude for the collective efforts that contributed to the company’s growth and the realization of this milestone.

The new office represents ThoughtSol’s commitment to providing a conducive work environment while ensuring safety and fostering innovation.

Ratan Dargan, Co-Founder & CTO, shared, “This office stands as proof of our shared passion and resilience. From starting in a study room to building this incredible workspace, our journey has always been about collective strength. This is just the beginning.”

Advertisment

Vinet Kuumar, Founder & CEO, concluded, “Looking back on our journey from just four individuals to a family of 400 fills me with pride. Watching our freshers grow into confident professionals has been rewarding. To our customers and partners—thank you for trusting us and being a part of our story. When I see this office, I see our dreams brought to life. Every member of the ThoughtSol family has contributed to this milestone, and this new space is dedicated to them. Together, we’ll achieve even more.”

ThoughtSol specializes in IT system integration and cloud services, delivering impactful solutions to clients globally. The company emphasizes a supportive work environment, focusing on safety, empowerment, and collaboration.

Through its proactive workplace culture, ThoughtSol aims to foster personal and professional growth among its team members, ensuring they thrive while contributing to the organization’s success.

Advertisment

Cybersecurity Solutions are Booming, Major Vineet Kumar, CyberPeace