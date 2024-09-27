TRASSIR India Hosts Inaugural 'Tech Meet' Event in Ahmedabad

TRASSIR India, a subsidiary of TRASSIR, a global video surveillance systems and security solutions provider, hosted its first 'Tech Meet' event on September 20, 2024, in Ahmedabad. The event brought together key stakeholders, including system integrators, regional distributors, and consultants, and featured a demonstration of the company's latest products and technologies. The showcased innovations included AI-driven video management and analytics solutions, along with hardware such as CCTV cameras and network video recorders (NVRs).

Expansion Plans for India and Gujarat

During the event, TRASSIR India announced its plans for expansion in the Indian market, with a particular focus on Gujarat. Over the next year, the company plans to establish captive experience centers across the country, beginning in Gujarat. Additionally, TRASSIR India aims to expand its local manufacturing and R&D centers, supporting innovation and addressing regional market needs.

Inauguration and Expert Panel Discussion

The event was inaugurated by Nikita Golikov, Head of International Sales, at TRASSIR, and Saikumar Sankar, Country Manager of TRASSIR India. The Chief Guest, Deepak Kathiriya, along with a panel of industry experts, including Amit Pandya, Manish Bavishi, Nilesh Modi, and TRASSIR's Regional Sales Manager, Utkarsh Desai, discussed the future role of AI in video surveillance. The panel's discussions explored the impact of AI on security technology and its potential to transform the industry.

“We are excited to showcase our diverse range of products to our stakeholders and explore new ways to expand our presence in Gujarat. Their role is pivotal in bringing our technology to a wider audience and we look forward to building successful partnerships. Over the coming year, we will establish the company’s experience centers and regional offices in Gujarat as well as in key markets across India. Moreover, we plan to expand local manufacturing facilities and R&D centers to focus on both software and hardware development, ensuring we meet the growing demand for innovation in the region,” says Saikumar Sankar, Country Manager, TRASSIR India.

The event was designed to acquaint system integrators, regional distributors, and consultants with TRASSIR's latest technological advancements and product offerings. Attendees were introduced to the company's comprehensive product portfolio and had the chance to engage with the TRASSIR team, gaining valuable insights into its innovative solutions.

“We serve over 15,000 clients globally, offering advanced solutions tailored to their specific needs. Our innovations are driven by three dedicated R&D centers, continually pushing the boundaries of surveillance technology. Currently, TRASSIR’s systems are deployed in 50 countries, providing reliable, scalable installations worldwide. We are committed to equipping our dealers with the latest technological developments at competitive rates, backed by comprehensive support. Our goal is to empower our partners to address real business challenges effectively, ensuring mutual growth and success in this competitive market,” concludes Sankar.

