Turntide Technologies Launches Advanced Power Electronics

Turntide Technologies, a provider of electrification solutions, has introduced its low- and high-voltage power electronics series and advanced axial flux motors to address the increasing demand for sustainable transportation in India.

Advertisment

Power Electronics Series Overview

1. Gen 4 Series Inverters:

- Designed for low-voltage applications (48 V to 80 V).

- Ideal for two- and three-wheelers.

- Offers compact, scalable solutions with high reliability and flexibility for integration across various vehicle platforms.

2. Gen 5 Series Inverters:

- Operates at a nominal voltage of 350 VDC with up to 400 A peak current.

- Tailored for hybrid and electric vehicles.

- Combines robust performance with advanced flux vector motor control.

Advertisment

3. Gen 6 Series Inverters:

Supports a voltage range of 48 V to 800 V.

Designed for both traction and auxiliary systems.

It features superior efficiency, high reliability, and a compact design for Indian roads and environmental conditions.

Offers industry-leading power density and streamlined implementation.

Includes advancements in software architecture and power electronics for enhanced EV and hybrid vehicle performance.

Axial Flux Motors

Advertisment

Turntide’s axial flux motors complement its power electronics by providing:



- High torque density and compact design.

- Improved vehicle performance with reduced energy consumption and total cost of ownership.

- Seamless integration in space-constrained applications such as hybrid electric vehicles, allowing coexistence with internal combustion engine components.

These motors are engineered in the UK and optimized for Indian conditions, enabling OEMs to develop efficient and high-performing hybrid and electric vehicles tailored for the local market.

Advertisment

Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain Commitment

Aligned with the "Make in India" initiative, Turntide Technologies is committed to strengthening its local supply chain by partnering with Indian manufacturers.

- Power electronics are manufactured at Kaynes Technology, Mysuru.

- Kaynes Technology is recognized for its advanced infrastructure and over 30 years of expertise in integrated electronics manufacturing.

Turntide’s investment in local manufacturing reflects its focus on sustainable growth and its commitment to India’s electrification journey.



“We are proud to be the first in the Indian market to introduce high-voltage-axial-flux-motors that will empower OEMs to rapidly innovate their hybrid and electric vehicle offerings. Our USP is bringing clients to production faster with our own axial flux motors, power electronics, software, and diagnostics suite,” said Pradumna Walimbe, Managing Director of APAC at Turntide Technologies. “India is a critical market for us, and our manufacturing collaboration with Kaynes Technology for local power electronics manufacturing reflects our commitment to sustainability and alignment with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. With the Indian electric mobility ecosystem at a pivotal stage, these products deliver unmatched efficiency and performance, empowering manufacturers to meet evolving consumer demands.”

Advertisment

Turntide's electrification solutions will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 – The Components Show, taking place in New Delhi from January 18 to 21. The event offers Indian OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers a chance to experience technologies designed for transition to electrification.

Read More:

Advertisment

Tech Mahindra Inaugrates Manufacturing Experience Center in Chennai