TWS Earbuds Launches LYNE CoolPods 49 and CoolPods 54

LYNE, an accessory brand by innovator U&i, introduces the CoolPods 49 and CoolPods 54 TWS earbuds. Designed for music listeners and professionals, these earbuds combine advanced audio technology, extended battery life, and affordability to deliver a reportedly improved listening experience.

LYNE CoolPods 49 TWS Earbuds

Crafted for both productivity and entertainment, the CoolPods 49 features a sleek, ergonomic design with soft silicone ear tips for all-day comfort. Powered by Bluetooth v5.3, they provide crystal-clear audio within a 10-meter range. Intuitive touch controls enable seamless management of music and voice commands.

With a 50mAh battery per earbud and a 250mAh charging case, users enjoy 50 hours of playback or up to 90 days of standby. USB-C fast charging fully powers the earbuds in just one hour. The charging case, equipped with a lanyard and ring, adds portability and protection. Available in White, Black, and Blue, the CoolPods 49 blend style and functionality.

LYNE CoolPods 54 TWS Earbuds

For immersive sound and seamless connectivity, the CoolPods 54 offers an upgraded experience. Built with a Bluetooth V5.3+EDR chipset, these earbuds have performance within a 10-meter range. The lightweight ABS build and ergonomic silicone tips provide comfort, available in Black and White colour options.

Each earbud features a 30mAh battery, paired with a 200mAh charging case, delivering nearly 50 hours of playback or two weeks of casual use. The USB-C port reportedly provides a full charge in less than 90 minutes. Touch controls allow easy management of music, volume, and calls, making them useful for both work and leisure.

Conclusion

LYNE CoolPods 49 and CoolPods 54 embody the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and affordability. Whether you prioritize immersive sound or extended battery life, these TWS earbuds are tailored to meet your needs while showcasing the latest in cloud computing-inspired connectivity.

