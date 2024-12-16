U&i; Introduces New Mobile Accessories

U&i, a consumer electronics and gadget accessory brand, has launched four new mobile accessories aimed at enhancing connectivity and entertainment on the go. The lineup includes the U&i Younger Series Neckband, Clarity Series TWS Earbuds, Galaxy Series BT Speaker, and Turbocharge Series Car Charger.

U&i Younger Series Neckband

The U&i Younger Series Neckband is designed for extended usage, supporting up to 50 hours of playback and 1200 hours of standby time. The neckband is equipped with ergonomic magnetic earbuds and lightweight materials for comfortable all-day use.

Key features include:

- Bluetooth v5.3 for stable connectivity up to 10 meters.

- Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to enhance call clarity.

- Vibrating alerts for calls and notifications.

- USB-C fast-charging capability, allowing full recharging in under 120 minutes.

This wireless headset is intended to provide an uninterrupted experience for calls, music, and productivity.

U&i Clarity Series TWS Earbuds

The U&i Clarity Series TWS Earbuds offer a completely wireless experience for users seeking convenience and mobility. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, the earbuds provide fast pairing and stable connectivity within a 10-meter range.

Key features include:

- Touch controls for easy operation.

- Large dynamic drivers for enhanced audio quality across music, movies, and gaming.

- Lightweight design for all-day comfort.

- 30mAh battery per earbud and a 260mAh charging case, delivering up to 60 hours of playback time.

- USB-C fast charging, enabling a full recharge in 90 minutes.

These earbuds are designed for users who prioritize sound quality and extended usage without interruptions.

U&i Galaxy Series BT Speaker

The U&i Galaxy Series BT Speaker offers a compact solution for entertainment on the go. This 10W speaker is suitable for various activities, including small gatherings, group calls, or casual music sessions.

Key features include:

- 1500mAh rechargeable battery, providing up to 6 hours of playback.

- Support for Bluetooth streaming, USB pen drives, and micro-SD cards through a built-in MP3 player.

- Integrated FM radio for added versatility.

The Galaxy Series BT Speaker combines portability and functionality to cater to diverse entertainment needs.

U&i Turbocharge Series Car Charger

The U&i Turbocharge Series Car Charger provides a reliable power solution for devices during travel. Compatible with most vehicles, the charger connects through the car’s cigarette lighter socket.

Key features include:

- 15W fast charging capability through two USB-A ports.

- Bundled Micro-USB and Type-C cables for compatibility with a wide range of devices.

- Built-in safety mechanisms to protect against overvoltage, overheating, and overcurrent.

This car charger is designed to ensure uninterrupted charging while prioritizing device safety during transit.

The U&i Younger Series Neckband, Clarity Series TWS Earbuds, Galaxy Series BT Speaker, and Turbocharge Series Car Charger are available at all U&i outlets and retail stores across India.

