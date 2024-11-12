U&i; Launches Stone Series Wireless Speaker, Paradise Series Power Bank

In response to the increasing popularity of outdoor travel, U&i, a lifestyle and tech accessories brand, has launched two new products aimed at enhancing convenience and connectivity for users on the move. The Stone Series Wireless Portable Speaker and the Paradise Series Power Bank are designed to provide essential on-the-go solutions, ensuring both entertainment and device power for travellers engaging in road trips, camping, or other outdoor activities.

Supporting Portable Power and Entertainment for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Stone Series Wireless Portable Speaker

The Stone Series Wireless Portable Speaker, compact in design, delivers 8 watts of sound, suitable for small groups. The device, available in colors such as Navy Blue, Baby Blue, Cherry Red, and Classic Black, prioritize durability and ease of portability. Equipped with a lanyard, it allows for convenient transport during hikes or outdoor excursions. With a rechargeable 800mAh battery that provides up to six hours of continuous playtime and fully recharges in approximately three hours, the speaker is structured to meet various entertainment needs. Connectivity options include compatibility with MicroSD cards, USB drives, and Bluetooth V5.1, enabling seamless pairing with smartphones. Additionally, the device includes an FM radio feature for local station access and a built-in smartphone stand, allowing users to utilize it for video calls or streaming while travelling.

Paradise Series Power Bank

The Paradise Series Power Bank addresses the challenge of maintaining device power during extended trips. Featuring a 10,000mAh battery and fast-charging capabilities of up to 15W, the power bank ensures that smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets can be quickly recharged. It includes dual input ports (Type-C and Micro USB) and dual output ports (Type-C and USB-A), supporting compatibility with a range of devices. LED indicators provide real-time battery status, while built-in safety features guard against overcharging, overvoltage, and overheating, enhancing user confidence in reliable performance.

U&i’s introduction of these products underscores its commitment to supporting the needs of modern travellers by offering portable, efficient technology solutions that facilitate connectivity and enjoyment during travel. With these additions, the company aims to meet the evolving requirements of consumers who prioritize staying connected and entertained in various outdoor settings.

