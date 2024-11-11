Portronics Launches Power Shutter Power Bank

Introduction of Power Shutter

Portronics has introduced the Power Shutter, a 10,000mAh power bank designed for both wireless and wired charging. Shaped like a compact camera, the device offers 15W wireless charging for Qi-compatible devices and iPhones with MagSafe support, alongside built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables for charging Android and iOS devices without added cables.

Key Features of Power Shutter

The Power Shutter can charge a typical smartphone twice before needing a recharge. An LED display on the power bank shows real-time battery capacity. It also includes a bidirectional Type-C port, usable for both recharging the power bank and charging external devices. For ease of portability, the Power Shutter includes a lanyard for convenient carrying during extended trips.

Wireless Charging and Built-in Cable Functionality

The power bank’s magnetic ring securely attaches to compatible devices, delivering 15W wireless charging. Qi-compatible devices without magnetic capability can also charge wirelessly. The auto-hibernation feature turns off charging once the device is fully charged, preserving battery capacity and extending the life of the power bank.

Users benefit from the built-in Type-C and 8-pin cables, enabling simultaneous charging of Android and iOS devices with no extra wires required. Both cables support a 22.5W PD output for fast charging, and the 10,000mAh battery is designed to last up to 1,000 charging cycles. The Power Shutter is available in black and white.

