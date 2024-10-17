UiPath Integrates with SAP Build Process Automation

UiPath, an enterprise automation and AI software company has announced the integration of the UiPath Platform with SAP Build Process Automation. The integrated solution will be available as part of the SAP Solution Extensions portfolio, offering customers a unified approach to enterprise automation across both SAP and non-SAP systems. This collaboration aims to support enterprise-wide transformation by providing a comprehensive automation platform.

Enterprise-Wide Automation for SAP Customers

The integration allows SAP customers to easily automate business processes at scale, unlocking new efficiencies and driving enterprise-wide transformation. By leveraging the UiPath Platform alongside SAP Build Process Automation, customers can accelerate their migration to cloud solutions, streamline complex business processes, and reduce operational costs. This integrated solution provides a powerful tool for customers looking to implement automation across diverse enterprise environments.

Key Benefits of the Integrated Offering

1. Optimizing Business Processes: SAP’s portfolio of enterprise automation solutions, including iPaaS, process mining, and RPA, enables businesses to continuously improve processes with real-time agility and transparency.

2. Streamlining Migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud: The integration helps simplify and accelerate the migration process to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. By automating data preparation, cleaning, and synchronization between systems, customers can reduce migration risks and speed up the deployment process.

3. Supporting Sustained Innovation: The integrated platform allows customers to build industry-compliant, end-to-end processes that span SAP and other enterprise applications. This creates a digital thread that connects various enterprise systems, enabling continuous innovation and improved business outcomes.

The partnership between UiPath and SAP underscores a shared commitment to helping enterprises achieve digital transformation by harnessing the full potential of automation across their systems and processes.

“Customers are keen on a holistic approach to automating end-to-end processes that accelerate their business. We’re excited to welcome the market-leading capabilities of UiPath into the SAP Build Process Automation solution. As an SAP solution extension, we can provide customers with the critical ability to scale and deploy enterprise automation across their entire organization,” said Michael Ameling, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, of SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP SE.

“Our combined offering is unique in the market. UiPath Platform within the SAP Build Process Automation solution delivers a seamless experience for SAP users to create, execute, and monitor automation from a single platform. This allows them to achieve transformative business outcomes, accelerate their automation journey, and gain added trust and compliance within their automation programs,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath.

