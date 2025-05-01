UiPath, an enterprise automation and AI software company has announced the launch of Global AgentHack, a virtual hackathon aimed at advancing agentic automation. The event is positioned as the first hackathon focused specifically on the development of AI agents and agentic workflows.

Unveiled during UiPath DevCon 2025, the hackathon invites developers, AI engineers, data scientists, students, and professionals—including UiPath customers and partners—to participate individually or in teams of up to four members. Participants will use UiPath’s suite of tools to develop AI agents across categories such as Agent Builder, Agentic Orchestration, Agentic Testing, and Role-based Agentic Agents.

The initiative is designed to surface real-world use cases that highlight the capabilities and applications of agentic automation in enterprise environments.

Sebastian Schroetel, SVP of Product Management at UiPath, shared his vision for the event: “AgentHack is an opportunity for innovators worldwide to experiment with our best-in-class agentic automation & orchestration tools and redefine enterprise efficiency. We’re excited to see groundbreaking submissions that push the boundaries of business transformation in a world with AI Agents.”

UiPath to Provide Technical Enablement and Visibility Opportunities for AgentHack Participants

To support participants in the Global AgentHack, UiPath will conduct workshops, enablement sessions, and mentorship programs. The hackathon is structured to prioritise practical prototyping over theoretical approaches, offering participants real-time feedback and iterative improvement opportunities.

Finalists will be eligible to integrate their projects into the UiPath ecosystem. In addition, selected solutions may be featured on the UiPath Community Forum, enabling broader industry exposure and engagement.

“Agentic AI is reshaping how automation is built, deployed, and scaled and UiPath is proud to be leading this evolution. With the launch of our reimagined UiPath Platform™ for agentic automation, Global AgentHack 2025 marks our first global hackathon fully focused on agentic AI. It is a testament to our commitment to empowering the developer community, bringing together innovators from around the world to drive the next wave of enterprise automation,” said Bobby Patrick, Chief Marketing Officer at UiPath.

Key Dates and Rewards for AgentHack 2025

Registration Deadline: July 7

Finalists Announcement: July 25

Final Event: August 5

Winners Announcement: Mid-August





AgentHack 2025 will award category winners with up to USD 5,000 cash prizes. The total prize pool amounts to USD 50,000 across various competition tracks. In addition to monetary rewards, winners will receive UiPath certification vouchers and other professional benefits to support their growth in the agentic automation domain.

