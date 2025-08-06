Uniqus Consultech launches AI UniVerse for enterprise AI adoption

Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled consulting platform, has announced the launch of its dedicated AI consulting practice, AI UniVerse. The initiative is aimed at helping enterprises accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across finance, risk, and sustainability domains.

Bridging the gap between AI promise and practical outcomes

Positioned as a holistic, purpose-built ecosystem, AI UniVerse combines Uniqus’ domain expertise in finance, risk, and ESG with advanced AI capabilities. The practice is designed to help organisations address the common barriers to AI success, including:

Data complexity

Infrastructure constraints

Governance gaps

Lack of functional alignment

“Our goal is to move organisations from pilots and experiments to deeply embedded AI-powered workflows, especially in finance and risk,” said Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus. “With AI UniVerse, we are bridging the gap between AI’s promise and practical outcomes.”

Backed by strong funding and partnerships

The launch of AI UniVerse follows Uniqus’ recent Series C funding, enabling investment in proprietary AI assets that will be embedded across its consulting services. The practice is also supported by a network of alliances with AI-native firms, including Lyzr, Cognida.ai, Anecdotes, Numeric, Cranium, and Portal26.

A comprehensive approach to enterprise AI transformation

Abhijit Varma, Partner and Global Head of Tech Consulting, Uniqus, explained, “AI UniVerse delivers end-to-end AI transformation, from foundational readiness and advanced data intelligence to generative AI and agentic workflow automation. We focus on secure, compliant, and evolving AI environments tailored to enterprise needs.”

The practice aims to enable enterprises to realise tangible business value from AI while ensuring strong governance, security, and compliance. By providing a scalable and sustainable foundation, AI UniVerse is set to accelerate enterprise-grade AI deployment across industries.

