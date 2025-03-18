UNISOC T8300: 5G SoC Launched for Gaming Enthusiasts

Recently, The UNISOC T8300 was launched which is reportedly designed to deliver an optimized multimedia and gaming experience for mainstream users worldwide. Supporting dual SIM dual standby 5G, Android 15, and featuring the 7th-generation Vivimagic imaging engine alongside HiFi-grade audio, the T8300 enhances audiovisual performance. It is the first UNISOC chipset to integrate 5G NR NTN satellite communication and 5G MBS broadcasting, introducing an advanced 5G connectivity experience.

UNISOC T8300 Imaging Capabilities, Performance and Efficiency

Built on a 6nm process, the T8300 features an octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 cores (2.2GHz) for high performance and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores (2.0GHz) for energy efficiency. Compared to its predecessor, power efficiency improved by 28%. The Mali-G57 dual-core GPU, combined with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X memory, achieves an AnTuTu V10 score exceeding 510,000.

For improved visual quality, the T8300 supports FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR Vivid, and HDR10+. Its VideoPQ technology dynamically adjusts video contrast, enhancing color accuracy and detail for an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by the 7th-generation Vivimagic imaging engine, the T8300 introduces significant enhancements in image processing. With a quad-core ISP capable of handling 1.6 billion pixels per second, it supports up to 108MP photography and dual 16MP cameras with Zero Shutter Lag (25fps), ensuring high-quality images.

The T8300’s advanced Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) and Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) enhance image clarity, even in low-light conditions. The 3A Algorithm 5.0 improves facial brightness, colour rendering, focus speed, and dynamic range with the XTM3.0 technology.

Key imaging features include:

Multi-frame super night mode for low-light photography

Enhanced portrait segmentation and depth estimation for improved portrait photography

Next-generation HDR algorithms to refine contrast and dynamic range

HiFi-Grade Audio

The T8300 features a redesigned audio architecture for enhanced sound quality. It integrates Hi-Fi4 technology for high-fidelity audio output.

Key audio enhancements include:

Smart Noise Reduction and Cancellation 3.0 for clearer calls

Spatial Audio 2.0 for an immersive stereo experience

VTS ADC voice wakeup technology, enabling features like screen-off wakeup, interruption wakeup, and custom voice recognition

The T8300’s customizable DSP software architecture allows developers to integrate third-party algorithms, enabling differentiated audio experiences tailored to specific requirements.

Optimized Gaming with Miracle Gaming Engine

The UNISOC T8300 is powered by the Miracle Gaming Engine, which optimizes scheduling, networking, graphics, memory, and storage to enhance gaming performance.

Key gaming features include:

90fps stability in popular games like Honor of Kings, MLBB, and Free Fire

Reduced frame drops by 41%–85% and 50% faster game loading times

Input lag reduction up to 80% for smoother gameplay

Exclusive gaming networks reduce latency by 80%

The T8300 also includes SDR2HDR technology for improved image quality and game super-resolution technology to optimize GPU workload without sacrificing performance.

In collaboration with Tencent Game Voice, the chipset ensures stable voice communication in online games, even under weak network conditions.

Satellite Connectivity and 5G Features

Supporting 3GPP Release 17, the T8300 integrates 5G NR NTN satellite communication and 5G MBS broadcasting, broadening its application in various connectivity scenarios.

Key connectivity features include:

5G NR with 100MHz bandwidth

Multi-mode network support (2G to 5G)

20% reduction in power consumption for typical 5G applications

Enhanced coverage and intelligent network switching for a stable, low-power communication experience.

