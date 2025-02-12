Unix Hosts Channel Partner Connect 2025 in Thailand

Unix, a consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand, hosted Channel Partner Connect 2025 in Thailand, bringing together over 325 channel partners from across India. The event focused on reviewing key milestones from 2024, discussing industry trends, strengthening partnerships, and outlining future business strategies.

Advertisment

The gathering included discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, providing channel partners with insights into market dynamics, product developments, and business expansion plans. The event also recognised partner contributions and emphasised Unix’s focus on long-term collaboration. Attendees also visited local attractions, including Coral Island, Gems Gallery, the Golden and Marble Buddha temples, and Safari World.

Speaking at the event, Imran Kagalwala, Co-founder of Unix, said, “Our channel partners are integral to making Unix products accessible to consumers across India. This event provided an opportunity to connect with them directly, exchange insights, and strengthen our collaboration in navigating the evolving market landscape. It is also our way of expressing gratitude for their continued support and trust in Unix."

Unix Expands Offline Distribution Network Across Tier II and III Cities

Advertisment

Unix has developed an extensive offline distribution network, consisting of over 70 super stockists, 4,000 distributors, and a retail presence in 500 cities. With a substantial portion of its business originating from Tier II and Tier III cities, the company continues to strengthen its market presence while introducing initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering its partners.

Unix is an Indian brand for mobile phone accessories. It was founded in 2006 in Mumbai; it has expanded its business in India. It deals in chargers, power banks, Bluetooth speakers, smartphone batteries, mobile holders, etc.

Advertisment

Read More:

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries