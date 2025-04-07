UNIX Launches UX-900 Pro Wireless Neckband with ENC

UNIX, a consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand, has launched the UX-900 Pro (Solo) wireless neckband. The product features a metal alloy body, offering enhanced durability and long-term usability. Designed for extended daily use, it supports over 62 hours of playtime, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for improved call clarity, and a voice modulation feature with four distinct voice effects, including Baby Voice and Old Man Voice. The neckband is available in four colour variants—Blue, Black, White, and Red—at retail outlets across the country.

Key Features of Unix UX - 900 Pro (Solo)

Audio and Connectivity:

The UX-900 Pro is equipped with a 10mm copper ring speaker driver that supports deep bass and high-clarity audio output. It uses Bluetooth 5.4 for stable wireless connectivity within a range of 10–15 meters, making it suitable for calls and music playback.

Build and Design:

The neckband features a metal alloy exterior that provides structural strength and a premium aesthetic. Magnetic earbuds help prevent cable tangling and improve storage convenience.

Battery and Charging:

Powered by a 250mAh battery, the UX-900 Pro offers up to 62 hours of continuous usage. The neckband supports fast charging via Type-C, reaching full charge in 1.5 to 2 hours.

Environmental Noise Cancellation:

ENC technology is integrated to minimise background sound during calls, offering clearer communication in environments with ambient noise.

The UNIX UX-900 Pro is designed for users seeking a combination of extended battery life, robust audio performance, and convenient wireless operation across both work and leisure use cases.

Imran Kagalwala, Co-Founder of UNIX India, said, “We have enhanced our lineup with features that go beyond just sound quality, making this neckband a perfect companion for both productivity and fun. The voice-changing feature is an exciting addition that adds a playful and personalized touch to every interaction.”

With a manufacturing facility in Umbergaon, UNIX aligns with the ‘Made in India’ initiative, strengthening its presence in the Indian market.

