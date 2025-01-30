UST Partners Experian for AI Innovation in Financial Services

UST, a digital transformation solutions company, and Experian, a data and technology company, have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable financial organizations to innovate and improve their products using advanced AI technologies.

Focus on Experian’s Aperture Data Studio and UST’s GenAI Sandbox

The partnership will integrate UST’s GenAI Sandbox with Experian’s Aperture Data Studio. UST’s GenAI Sandbox is a secure and compliant platform designed to help businesses experiment with and test AI technologies. It allows for the incorporation of AI-driven advancements into products without requiring extensive rebuilding and seamlessly integrates with existing cloud infrastructures.

Experian’s Aperture Data Studio, a self-service data quality and enrichment platform, will be enhanced through this integration. The collaboration aims to improve data quality capabilities, enabling more informed decision-making and better business performance.

UST as Exclusive Reseller of Aperture Data Studio

As part of the agreement, UST will serve as the exclusive reseller of Experian’s Aperture Data Studio. This arrangement will allow UST to leverage its domain expertise and client relationships alongside Experian’s data quality solutions, delivering added value to customers. UST will also use its GenAI Sandbox to support Experian in developing additional features for its products and platforms.

UST and Experian have maintained a strong partnership for over eight years, characterized by trust, flexibility, and teamwork. More than 600 UST employees currently support Experian across its six global regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“This collaboration is focused on speed, flexibility, and customer-centric innovation, setting a new benchmark for delivering cutting-edge financial solutions. As a global data and technology company, we are constantly seeking ways to drive innovation and provide customers with the ability to reduce time to market so they can adapt swiftly to changing market demands. Our partnership with UST provides that by giving a space for businesses to rapidly develop and integrate new AI-driven solutions safely and now with further data quality assurances,” said Andrew Abraham, Global Managing Director, Data Quality, Experian.

“We have partnered with Experian on a global scale for a number of years, and this marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive innovation in the financial sector. By combining Experian's data expertise with our unique technology, we're creating an environment that fosters experimentation, enabling faster product development and delivering greater value to clients,” said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, Managing Director for UK & Europe, UST.

