Veeam Expands Partnership with Microsoft for AI Data Resilience

Veeam Software, a provider of data management solutions provider, announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft, which includes a Microsoft equity investment in Veeam. This collaboration aims to develop AI-driven solutions that enhance data protection, recovery, and value extraction for businesses.

Currently, 77% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2000 rely on Veeam for data protection against cyber threats, outages, and disasters. By integrating Microsoft AI into Veeam’s data resilience platform, customers will gain faster insights, improved threat detection, and more automated recovery, ensuring data remains secure, available, and reliable.

Veeam and Microsoft Integrate AI in Data Resilience

Veeam, with Microsoft’s support, will focus on research, development, and architectural collaboration to drive AI-powered advancements. The integration of Microsoft AI and machine learning (ML) services will enhance key Veeam solutions, including:

- Veeam Data Cloud for Microsoft 365 – A widely adopted backup solution, protecting over 23.5 million users.

- Veeam Data Cloud Vault – A Zero Trust Data Resilience-based data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) offering secure, offsite backups in Microsoft Azure.

- New Entra ID Solutions – Strengthening identity security and resilience for cloud-first organizations.

AI-Powered Protection and Recovery

Through Microsoft AI integration, Veeam will help organizations:

- Detect suspicious activity before escalation.

- Identify backup vulnerabilities requiring attention.

- Automate compliance and recovery reporting.

- Accelerate data restoration to minimize downtime.

“In a world where cyber threats and the dynamic nature of the cloud are constant, data resilience is no longer optional—it’s mission-critical,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “By joining forces with Microsoft, we’re bringing AI-powered intelligence to 550,000 customers and the majority of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, enabling them to protect, detect, and recover faster than ever before.”

“AI is transforming every aspect of business,” said Jason Graefe, Corporate Vice President, ISV’s & Digital Natives, Microsoft. “By integrating Microsoft AI with Veeam’s data resilience1 and IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, 2024H1 for Data Replication & Protection Software solutions, we’re helping customers not only protect their critical data but also unlock new insights and efficiencies across Microsoft 365 and Azure.”

