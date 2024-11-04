Veeam Software Updates Veeam Backup on Salesforce AppExchange

Veeam Software has announced an update to its Veeam Backup for Salesforce solution, available on Salesforce AppExchange. This solution is designed to enhance the resilience, security, and accessibility of CRM data for Salesforce users.
Veeam Backup for Salesforce safeguards against data loss scenarios, including human error and integration issues. Available for deployment on-premises or in the cloud, the updated version provides full control over Salesforce data with flexible recovery options. The solution includes intelligent recovery features and a custom-built backup specifically for Salesforce data and metadata, enabling organizations to manage and protect their data efficiently.
Veeam Backup for Salesforce: New Features to Enhance Data Protection and Recovery
In today’s business environment, data loss poses significant risks, from financial impacts to reputational damage. Many organizations face challenges in ensuring data recoverability, with only 24% confident in their ability to restore Salesforce data after an import error. The latest version of Veeam Backup for Salesforce addresses these concerns, offering quick and reliable data recovery capabilities.
Key New Features in Veeam Backup for Salesforce
Data Archiving
The new data archiving feature in Veeam Backup for Salesforce helps businesses avoid added storage costs by keeping them within existing Salesforce storage limits. By applying archival policies through the backup solution, organizations can transfer historical data and files from Salesforce to a secure backup repository. This feature reduces storage management complexity and costs while establishing routine data archival policies.
Data Encryption
Veeam Backup for Salesforce enhances security by extending Salesforce Shield Platform Encryption to the backup repository. Organizations can choose specific fields and file types for encryption, protecting sensitive information such as financial records and customer data. This layer of encryption limits data access, including from database administrators, reducing the risk of data breaches and cyber threats.
AI Data Pipeline
The AI data pipeline feature within Veeam's solution allows businesses to fully utilize their historical Salesforce data for reporting and AI analysis. The solution architecture securely presents the entire Salesforce dataset to analytics platforms, enabling comprehensive data analysis. This approach helps organizations maximize the value of their data by providing a complete source for AI-driven insights, addressing challenges often encountered when archiving data to external storage solutions.
"The latest launch of Veeam Backup for Salesforce underscores our commitment to providing reliable and secure data backup and recovery solutions for our customers as part of an overall data resiliency program. We understand the risks associated with data loss and the importance of data resiliency for organizations of all sizes, as well as our 550,00 customers across the globe. Protecting Salesforce is a shared responsibility and every organization needs to protect themselves from data loss and corruption. With our purpose-built Salesforce backup solution, businesses can have peace of mind, knowing that their data is protected and that they can recover quickly in case of any data loss event.” – John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam.
“At CloudFire, we understand that our Salesforce data is the lifeblood of our business, containing vital customer information. Deploying Veeam Backup for Salesforce ensures fast and flexible recovery, enabling us to restore our sandbox environments and maintain control over our data. With Veeam, we have the confidence that we are utilizing the most reliable tool in the market, eliminating any risk of data loss and ensuring uninterrupted access to business-critical information.” – Roberto Bondavalli, CEO at CloudFire.
