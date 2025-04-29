VergeCloud recently addressed a complex and large-scale Layer 7 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack targeting one of its enterprise clients. The attack was carried out by a previously unidentified and widely distributed botnet, aiming to exhaust the application layer without disrupting the core infrastructure.

Initial Response Measures

To minimise the impact on legitimate users while mitigating the attack, VergeCloud collaborated with the client to restrict traffic access. This was done by allowing requests only through VergeCloud’s Points of Presence (PoPs) and blocking direct-to-origin server traffic. While this prevented direct-to-IP access, the domain-level application attack continued.

Behavioral Analysis and Edge Rule Deployment

In the next phase, VergeCloud deployed edge-level firewall rules to challenge IP addresses based on traffic behaviour. However, the attack persisted, as the botnet used rotating IP addresses and did not match existing threat signatures.

Use of TLS Fingerprinting for Identification

VergeCloud escalated its mitigation strategy by analysing traffic patterns and temporarily blocking frequently observed IP addresses. Due to high variability, this method proved insufficient. A key breakthrough came when the team implemented TLS client fingerprinting, allowing them to log and analyse the client signatures of incoming requests. The majority of malicious traffic was linked to a unique and anomalous fingerprint.

Once the specific TLS fingerprint was blocked at the network edge, the malicious traffic was effectively neutralised. Normal service was restored without affecting legitimate users.

The incident highlights the use of behavioural detection, edge-level filtering, and TLS fingerprinting as effective techniques for mitigating advanced application-layer attacks.

